You ask anyone, there's just something in the country air during the Parkes Elvis Festival and it envelopes even the best of us.
How Ross Wilson, Joe Camilleri, Brian Cadd and Normie Rowe ended their Wall of Famers 30th anniversary concert on January 4 is evidence enough of that.
The awesome Australian-music-legend foursome returned to the stage at the Parkes Leagues Club for an encore wearing Elvis wigs, much to the delight and laughter of the hundreds of fans in the audience.
They played their rendition of a couple of Elvis songs before bowing out after two hours of performing their own timeless classics in what was a spectacular start to the festival.
The concert was mainly to celebrate and honour Wilson's induction onto the Elvis Wall of Fame this year but with 2023 being the 30th anniversary of the festival, it was made a little more special with the added line-up of Camilleri, Cadd and Rowe, all inductees themselves in 2020, 2022 and 2003 respectively.
The Wall of Fame ceremony took place at Kelly Reserve two and a half hours earlier where Wilson told those present it was his first Parkes Elvis Festival and he had always been an Elvis fan.
"There's only one Elvis Presley - nobody else looked like him, nobody else sounded like him and he inspired me along the way," he said.
"I was in a recording studio and I was recording a song and I was having a bit of trouble, and I thought 'what would Elvis do?' It's true."
Wilson was given a town crier welcome from Parkes farmer Tim Keith, who said the word legend was thrown around too easily.
"But not today," he said.
"It's a pleasure and an honour to induct you today," Mr Keith told Wilson.
Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM said festival organisers had been trying for a few years to get Wilson onto the Wall of Fame.
"Finally we got there," Cr Keith said.
Wilson was honoured to be present.
"I've been on footpaths, I've been on other things but I've never been on a wall," Wilson said.
"To be included on the Wall of Fame at the festival, the 30th anniversary, is an honour for me."
Wilson unveiled his plaque during the ceremony before posing for photos and heading to the leagues club for the concert.
Parkes councillor Bill Jayet was among those in the audience who said it was a show to remember.
"I don't know if I'll ever get to see these Australian legends together on stage again - what a show to start off the 30th Parkes Elvis Festival," he said.
"Such a privilege to be in the audience to witness the stars of my youth perform to a sold out crowd, who went wild by the way."
Next year the mayor said the Wall of Fame will be moving to the Parkes Visitors Centre following the construction of new replica gates of Elvis' famous Memphis home - Graceland.
READ MORE:
Follow our coverage of the Parkes Elvis Festival over the five days as the town and fans celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. We've also marked the milestone with a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
Check out the series here:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.