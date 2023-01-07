What a fitting spectacle this year's Parkes Elvis Festival street parade was to mark the 30th anniversary.
The parade, which has been sponsored by Northparkes Mines for many years now, has been running as long as the festival has and what better way to finish it off than with Parkes man Trent "Dooley" Thomson leading his 85-strong cohort, who were dressed as Elvis, Priscilla and in Hawaiian skirts.
Dooley is a bit of a local celebrity, his status amplified every year when the festival rolls around, and he and his "Hooley Dooleys" - as he calls them - are a familiar and popular sight in the street parade.
This year Dooley put a call-out on his Facebook page inviting anyone to join his crew in the parade, with the goal of being the loudest walking float.
The Blue Hawaii theme made way for some very fun and colourful outfits, props and floats this year.
The parade featured everything from rollerskating Elvis, Hawaiian dancers and floral skirts to pink flamingoes and even an unexpected entrant that appeared out of nowhere, a wallaby. It didn't hold up the parade but did appear a little scared and was quick to get out of the spotlight.
Among the awards in the parade was the Hooley Dooleys for best walking float.
The Parkes Dragon Boat Club won best float and best motorcycle went to Allan Drabsch.
Best closed car to David Atwood in his Ford Coupe, supreme Elvis era vehicle to Pina Fallone in a '59 Caddie, best roadster to Barry Walbanke in a Ford T Bucket and best convertible to Alvin Douglas.
And best push bikes to Parkes woman Kristy Berry and her Colouby team, who also happened to win the best dressed staff and best dressed shopfront.
READ MORE:
Follow our coverage of the Parkes Elvis Festival as the town and fans celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. We've also marked the milestone with a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
Check out the series here:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.