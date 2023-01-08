Parkes Champion-Post
30th Parkes Elvis Festival street parade | Part 3

Updated January 9 2023 - 1:28pm, first published January 8 2023 - 11:00pm
The Blue Hawaii theme has made way for some very fun and colourful outfits, props and floats this year for the 30th Parkes Elvis Festival street parade, the event taking place over an hour on the morning of January 7.

