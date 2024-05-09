Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Car choice was easy for Zack

By Jeff McClurg
May 10 2024 - 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zack's VZ features a 6.0 litre LS2 V8 matched to an automatic transmission. It stands out in its golden-bronze colour called Fusion and has been updated with 20 inch rims from the later E series.
Zack's VZ features a 6.0 litre LS2 V8 matched to an automatic transmission. It stands out in its golden-bronze colour called Fusion and has been updated with 20 inch rims from the later E series.

When it was time to chase down Zack Gordon from the Central West Car Club for a story, the choice was easy - it had to be a Commodore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.