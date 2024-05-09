Car choice was easy for Zack

When it was time to chase down Zack Gordon from the Central West Car Club for a story, the choice was easy - it had to be a Commodore.
He's had more than he can count and he currently has half a dozen to choose from so we opted for the most modern one from his fleet - this gorgeous VZ Clubsport.
Zack's Clubsport is a 2006 model which he's owned only for the last 6 months.
"It's originally a Perth car," Zack said.
"But after a couple of previous owners, I bought it from a fella in nearby Young. I'm always on the lookout and the price was right so I couldn't resist."
The Z series Clubsport is the product of HSV (Holden Special Vehicles) in Australia and was released from 2004-2006.
For those not familiar with HSV, they are the high performance division of Holden and superceded the Holden Dealer Team (HDT) cars of Peter Brock fame.
The "Clubbie" as it's become affectionately named has always been the trademark model for HSV being based on the Commodore sedan and later the wagon and Monaro.
Zack's VZ features a 6.0 litre LS2 V8 matched to an automatic transmission.
It stands out in its golden-bronze colour called Fusion and has been updated with 20 inch rims from the later E series.
Along with being members of the CWCC, Zack and his business partner Ricky Mill from Littlewoods Smash Repairs have come on board again as co-sponsors for the CWCC charity car show later this year.
The Parkes based Central West Car Club dates back to the 1950's and these days includes members from across the local area. They welcome visitors to their monthly meetings and Friday night street meets.
Their annual car show is set down for Saturday, October 19 at Pioneer Oval in Parkes so be sure to keep the date free. You might even get a chance to see Zack's Clubbie - unless somebody comes along with the right deal.
"Everything's for sale," Zack laughed. "Even the missus."
For more about the club you can follow them on Facebook or search the web on www.centralwestcarclub.com .
