Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Faces of the Parkes Elvis Festival after day one and two

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated January 6 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're not already at the Parkes Elvis Festival, you ought to be!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.