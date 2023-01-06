If you're not already at the Parkes Elvis Festival, you ought to be!
In its 30th year, the world renowned event has started a little earlier than usual because it has a whopping 350 events in 2023 - 150 more than previous years.
With two days down and still so much more to come, we've spotted a few familiar faces - and some new ones - out and about.
Check out the gallery above.
On day one we watched Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock frontman Ross Wilson be inducted onto the Elvis Festival Wall of Fame ahead of an epic and festival-first concert with three fellow Wall of Famers.
There was also the Blue Hawaii Birthday Bash that evening that's part of the festival's feature concert series, feature headline acts Dean Z and Victor Trevino Jr.
Day two had the arrival of the Elvis Express and Hound Dog Express and the crowning of our 2023 Miss Priscilla.
Follow our coverage of the Parkes Elvis Festival over the five days as the town and fans celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. We've also marked the milestone with a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
Check out the series here:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.