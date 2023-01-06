There's simply no escaping Parkes Elvis Festival fans at the start of January each year. Be it on land, rail tracks or in the air, they're jiving away as they make their pilgrimage to the state's west.
While a few hundred fans are dancing to live entertainment, singing and having the time of their life at Central Station before and onboard the Elvis Express train, there are a few more doing the exact same thing in the Rex lounge at the Sydney Airport.
Other passengers walk through the terminal and glance in as they hear an Elvis tribute artist belt out the classics.
All the while, thousands more eagerly await their arrival at the Parkes Train Station and Parkes Airport on the Thursday afternoon of the festival, in what can be best described as a ceremonial welcome.
The Elvis Express arrived and the Hound Dog Express touched down at the Parkes train station and airport respectively just after 3pm on January 5, with leis on hand for passengers disembarking.
Parkes School of Dance dancers added to the atmosphere, welcoming passengers and entertaining fans with some routines at both locations.
Here are some of the scenes we've captured.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
