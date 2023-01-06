It's the makings of a Hollywood movie - she drove through the night across the state border, her hair was dyed jet black and the tiniest of 1960s dresses was flung across the back seat.
Victorian Nickyra Burley had been rehearsing for Thursday night for most of her life, and when it came down to the crunch it was all worth it.
At a glittering ceremony the 18-year-old was crowned Miss Priscilla 2023, and she'll now reign supreme for the rest of this year's Parkes Elvis Festival.
She may not have been alive when the King ruled the airwaves, but Ms Burley has always loved the music and first learnt to rock'n'roll dance when she was a child.
"I love rock'n'roll dancing because it makes you feel good, it's easy to learn and add your own slant to it," she said.
"It's just part of my family. My Dad bought a 1956 Chevy named Elvis in honour of Elvis and we've just been dancing all of our lives."
In order to compete as Miss Priscilla, Ms Burley left her home in Stratford, in Victoria's south-east, at 4am on Wednesday for the 10-hour drive to Parkes.
READ MORE:
"I came to the Parkes Elvis Festival for the first time last year and I met the [Miss] Priscilla from last year. She inspired me to give it a go. I based my whole outfit off her, she was amazing," she said.
In preparation for the competition, Ms Burley's hair was dyed 'Priscilla' jet black, and her custom-made dress and accessories complied with the pre-1969 look of Priscilla Presley.
Ms Burley's sister makes rock'n'roll dresses, and along with help from her mother and grandmother, they made the outfit.
"From the dress to the bow to the handbag, it was all handmade," she said.
The win is shared between Miss Priscilla and the person who styled her, in this case it was 70-year-old Brisbane woman Vicky Shields who travelled to Parkes for the event.
Speaking to the Parkes Champion Post the day after her win, Ms Burley said she had lots of fun during the competition, but was still shocked she won.
"Everyone was just beautiful and so friendly. I was really worried because I didn't know what I was going into, but everyone was just as nervous as me," she said.
For the remainder of the festival, the newly crowned Miss Priscilla will be guest of honour at dozens of events and is often the subject of selfies by festivalgoers.
Follow our coverage of the Parkes Elvis Festival over the five days as the town and fans celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. We've also marked the milestone with a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
Check out the series here:
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.