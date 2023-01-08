What fun it's been covering the 30th Parkes Elvis Festival street parade.
The Blue Hawaii theme has made way for some very fun and colourful outfits, props and floats this year, with the event taking place over an hour on the morning of January 7.
The parade featured everything from rollerskating Elvis, Hawaiian dancers and floral skirts to pink flamingoes and even an unexpected entrant that appeared out of nowhere, a wallaby. It didn't hold up the parade but did appear a little scared and was quick to get out of the spotlight.
See more coverage from the 30th Parkes Elvis Festival street parade, including a list of the winners:
READ MORE:
You can follow our full coverage of the Parkes Elvis Festival as the town and fans celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023 in our Elvis Festival section on our website. We've also marked the milestone with a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
Check out the series here:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.