Parkes Champion-Post

Lucinda Coble of Parkes talks about her Miss Priscilla title now 16 years on

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated January 3 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 6:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We've delved into our archives to republish this story that ran in the Parkes Champion Post in January 2017, the year the Miss Priscilla competition at the Parkes Elvis Festival had been running for 10 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.