Parkes Elvis Festival turns 30 in 2023 while Gospel Service turns 21

By Stephanie Gardiner
December 23 2022 - 6:00am
Dooley Thomson (aqua jumpsuit) from Parkes participates in the street parade every year and brings with him a cohort of Elvis fans. The Parkes Elvis Festival will in January celebrate its 30th anniversary. Picture supplied

Reverend Tom Stuart was taking a Sunday afternoon nap when the doorbell rang and woke him from a summer slumber.

