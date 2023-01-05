The impersonator-packed Elvis Express passed through Orange on Thursday afternoon on its pilgrimage to one of the world's largest fan festivals.
About 200 Parkes-bound fans of 'The King' pulled into East Fork Station off Peisley Street at 1.37pm, Thursday after a brief delay.
"It's a fantastic experience ... great atmosphere," promotional Elvis Graham Lawrence said.
Hundreds of excited Elvis passages waved to a small group of onlookers who coalesced during the brief stopover, with a handful stepping outside for photos.
A safety inspector Elvis ensured his fellow Elvii remained behind the platform's yellow line, before the conductor Elvis announced departure.
The train completed its journey from Sydney's Central Station to Parkes just after 3pm, where it will be greeted by about 3000 people.
Upwards of 25,000 people are expected to visit this year's Elvis Festival in Parkes. Fans have travelled from the USA, Britain, and Netherlands.
Running until January 8, the schedule comprises concerts, memorabilia displays, film screenings, dance classes, and karaoke.
The custom-painted Elvis Express has shuttled fans from Sydney since 2004. On Thursday the state government announced funding until at least 2026.
Now in its 30th year, the Parkes Elvis Festival is endorsed by the Elvis Presley Estate.
