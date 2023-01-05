Absolutely no hair pieces.
If you've got any chance at looking like the King of rock n roll's Queen, then this rule is an absolute must.
Competition is fierce to be crowned Miss Priscilla at the annual Parkes Elvis Festival, and it's all about big hair, iconic make up, but absolutely no red lipstick.
Judges consider overall appearance, including makeup, hair and dress to resemble the pre-1969 look of Priscilla Presley. The annual prize is awarded to both the stylist and model.
The festival itself might be celebrating its 30th year in 2023, but the Miss Priscilla competition was only introduced in 2007 as the festival grew in popularity.
Ten time winner of the competition is Parkes hairstylist Adele Hawke.
She's among an army of locals who are keen to put this tiny Central West NSW town on the map, not just for Elvis Presley's music but for the huge number of events in the festival.
Just who she selects to dress and style for the competition comes down to a few factors - they need to have long, thick hair and they must be willing to have it dyed 'Priscilla Presley' black.
"You can't have hair pieces in it, it has to be all your own hair," Ms Hawke said.
Despite the height of Priscilla's hair, she very rarely wore it up.
"It was just teased and teased and left down," Ms Hawke said.
The right makeup is essential, so too are fake eyelashes, but the lipstick cannot be red. Priscilla didn't wear bright red lipstick.
In the lead up to the competition, potential Miss Priscillas are advised to scour charity shops for the perfect 1950s or 60s outfit that Elvis' Queen would have worn.
Once, Ms Hawke styled a Miss Priscilla wannabe who insisted on wearing an expensive dress bought in Paris, but the judges voted her out as it wasn't the correct style.
A few years ago, Ms Hawke met Priscilla Presley herself in Sydney and was encouraged to keep up the good work.
"She had heard about it [the Miss Priscilla competition] and said 'just keep going'," she said.
This year Ms Hawke's salon is styling two Miss Priscilla entrants, Parkes women - Olivia Noakes and Xena Gorikan.
They're also styling two women to take part in the Miss Blue Hawaii competition in honour of this year's festival theme Blue Hawaii named after Elvis' 1961 movie of the same name.
Miss Priscilla will be crowned at a gala dinner on Thursday and Ms Hawke admits she's a bit nervous.
"I'm always a bit nervous, but we have good fun and don't let the nerves get to us," she said.
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
