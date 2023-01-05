Parkes Champion-Post
Watch

Parkes Elvis Festival, 2023: Miss Priscilla competition

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 5 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Absolutely no hair pieces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.