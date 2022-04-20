Brian Cadd AM is our 2022 Wall of Fame honoree

news, local-news,

Music legend Brian Cadd - Platinum album seller, ARIA Hall of Famer, multi-award winning songwriter and recipient of an Order of Australia (AM) - has been added to the Parkes Elvis Festival Wall of Fame. Brian Cadd remains one of Australia's greatest treasures; a true Statesman of songwriting and recording. His influence and music spans six decades - and his most recent release, Silver City, is testament to his relevance today. More on his story below. Cr Kenny McGrath also announced that the names of two Elvis Revival Inc volunteers, who have passed away since the last festival, have been added to the volunteer list also on the gates. Debbie Lennox, whose husband Elvis was present, and John Job, whose wife Lorraine was present. Debbie was the final serving president of Elvis Revival Inc, which launched some 29 years ago with the dream of what is now the Elvis Festival. "When Debbie first came here, she made rock 'n' skirts, she was awarded life membership, she made the first jumpsuit that we ever had at one of our first turnouts at Gracelands," Cr McGrath said. "Her husband Elvis wore that to our first ever Elvis singalong that we had. "Debbie had a lot to do with Elvis Revival Inc, she made the rock 'n' roll skirts for heaps of girls around town." She helped to sell thousands of dollars worth of raffle tickets to get the fledgling festival going. "We will never be able to repay her, but today is a tribute to her," Cr McGrath said. John Job was acknowledged for his work with his wife Lorraine to source and sell Elvis merchandise in the early days. He was the festival bus driver, loved by many return visitors, and the couple worked tirelessly for the Poets' Breakfast. "They started the renewal of vows, John made the arch, he did so much work," Cr McGrath said. When it came to the street parade, John was "always there when we needed someone. "We honour them today, we think of them and we will never forget them." The Wall of Fame is to be rebuilt as a full-size replica of the Gracelands gates at the Henry Parkes Centre, and the plaques will be relocated thanks to State Government funding. Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition winners will also be acknowledged on site with their names on stars in the footpath. Brian Cadd's career began with the iconic Australian band The Groop in 1966 and he wrote all of their many hit singles and albums including Woman You're Breaking Me and Such A Lovely Way. He then formed Axiom with Glenn Shorrock, he was the primary songwriter and penned hits including Little Ray of Sunshine, Arkansas Grass and My Baby's Gone before the band broke up in England in 1969. Returning to Australia he joined Fable Records as head of A&R and chief producer. Fable launched a rock label called Bootleg Records in 1972 and Brian ran the label as well as being its' first artist. The next few years saw many gold and platinum records as a solo artist and an array of prestigious awards for film scores, title songs and TV themes. In addition he produced many acts and wrote much-loved hits including Ginger Man, Let Go, Don't You Know It's Magic and Alvin Purple. During this period, following the enormous success of his first eponymous album Brian Cadd, he recorded several more giant albums including Parabrahm, Moonshine and the platinum soundtrack to the worldwide-acclaimed cult surf movie Morning of the Earth. In 1976 he was signed to Capitol Records as an artist and moved to Los Angeles. For the next twenty years he worked in all aspects of the international music scene from writing, production, publishing, management and the planning, development and administration of several successful music production companies. Additionally he created Fairydust Music, a worldwide publishing company now owning in excess of three hundred song copyrights. In 1989 Cadd relocated to Nashville where he built the Salad Bowl Studio facility and owned and operated several successful music production companies. During this period he also wrote for, produced and ultimately joined the legendary Flying Burrito Brothers. Brian moved back to Australia in 1997, still rocking and playing to the huge audiences nationwide. In 2007 he was inducted into the Aria Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2018 he was awarded an Order of Australia (AM), which he described as an "amazingly different kind of honour". In February 2019 Brian released Silver City, an album that takes his musical history and consolidates it into a remarkable journey - it's testament to his relevance today.

Brian Cadd AM is our 2022 Wall of Fame honoree