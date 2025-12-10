December Monthly Medal

The December Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal was played on Saturday, and our day sponsor was Kitson Manufacturing Services.

The Kitson’s MS have been associated with PGC for an extended period and have provided great support to the club and sponsorship as well.

We thank them for their ongoing association and members appreciate their sponsorship.

There were 68 members and 3 guests from Yeoval having a hit on the day.

In A grade it was again the Aaron Wilkie show, with his ability and skill shining through.

In the stroke event Aaron posted a great 75 off the stick in the conditions which was played under strong and gusty winds.

Aaron went out with an ordinary 4 over round but wound it up to come home in a scintillating 35 including 2 bogeys but also a birdie on 13 and an eagle on 14.

David Brown had a great 6 over round off his 8 handicap and had a slow front nine with a 40 then came home strong with a 38.

Robert Hey and Riall Harrison trailed David by 2 strokes at the end of play. Rob had a 41/39 split and Riall a 40/40.

In the net event David was the clear winner with his 70, three better than Jim O’Donoghue, Phil Bishop and Peter Magill all sitting on 73 for the day.

In the B grade scratch event Rob Lea was the star of the day with an 88 off the stick, although after the front 9 his 47 didn’t look that good.

Although he had 5 bogeys on the back 9, the 41 he recorded was admirable in the conditions.

Rob Cheney and Justin Middleton were leading the chasers, but Rob also struggled with a 47 on the front 9 and Justin had a 46.

Rob did go up a gear on the back but his 43 just couldn’t get the job done and likewise Justin had a 44 on the back.

Rob’s superior round allowed him to also pick the Net event on the day as well with his 70.

Wayne Tucker and Rob Staples chased hard but were camped 3 strokes behind at the close of play. Rob Cheney and Ken Keith finished a further stroke behind.

In C grade the stroke event was very tight with Sean Sloane and Luke Clyne requiring a countback before Sean claimed the prize.

Like others on the day Sean struggled with the outward 9 with his 49 off the stick. Luke meantime was out in a 45.

On the way back to the clubhouse the scores were reversed allowing Sean to get the countback sorted and the last medal for the month won.

Peter Picker chased hard but was one stroke behind at the end. Sean was able to pick up the Net event with his handy 70 and finish one in front of Luke. This event rounded out a good year for Sean.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Rob Lea with 27 putts on c/b. The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Rob Staples with 73 on c/b.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Blake ‘Reg’ Parker at 261cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Phil Smith at 162cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Wilkie at 132cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Rob Cheney at 346cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Craig Matthews at 96cm.

The Money Hole was won by Craig Matthews at 96cm.

Ball winners were Luke Clyne 71, Wayne Tucker, Jim O’Donoghue, Phil Bishop, Peter Magill 73.

Congratulations to Jill Crisp who is playing in the silver division of the 2025 Women's Medal Competition State Final representing the WDLG and of course PGC, at the Stonecutters Ridge GC Colbee, Sydney to be played on Wednesday 10th December.

Next weekend is the club’s Member’s Party Day. There will be the annual greenkeepers revenge in play, so the golfers best be on their game.