Round seven action played on Saturday 6 December was full of highlights being played as T20 matches around the grounds.

Leading into the festive season, teams are giving their all to stake their claims before the break.

Winners in round seven were Forbes Battapi, Bowlie Tigers, Condobolin Boomerangs, Parkes Raptors and Cambridge Cats with the highlights below:

Kiacatoo set a target of 149 off their 20 overs but the Battapi chased it down in 18. 8/149 (20.0 overs)

A. Brassnet led the scoring for Kiacatoo with 48, with M. Taylor adding a solid 32 and Z. Grimmond 26.

But Battapi bowler E. Parker was merciless taking 4/24 off four overs, B. Howarth 1/20 (3.0) and F. Duff 1/26 (4.0).

N Coreroy made 53 to lead the Battapi to the 7/156 win in 18 overs.

B. Seyffer added 43 and F. Duff backed up a valuable bowling spell with 32 with the bat.

Wicket takers for Kiacatoo were Smitt 2/24 (4.0), C. Venables 2/33 (3.0) and L. McDean 1/12 (4.0).

Bowlie Tigers were also able to chase down the target set by Trundle Ducks.

Ducks were 4/124 after their 20 overs thanks to a 56 not out to J Moss, 36 to S. Robbins and 20 to B. Coburn.

T. Glasson was leading wicket taker with 2/31 (4.0), and J. Sherritt took 1/19 off his four overs.

Glasson then backed up with 47 not out with the bat to help the Tigers to 2/131 in 19 overs.

J Reid topped the scoring with 50 not out, and M. Stirling made 23.

J. Liesegang took the wickets for Trundle bowling 2/18 off four overs.

Condobolin Boomerangs also proved up to the task of chasing down the total set by VCR Globe Hotel.

VCR Globe Hotel were 6/129 at the end of their 20-over innings, P. Webb leading the way with 32 not out.

N. Roach made 17 and D. Apps 16, but Condo's B Riley took three of their wickets for just 15 runs off four overs.

Backed up by E Heffernan with 2/25 off four, they restricted Globe to a total they chased down in 12.1 overs without losing a wicket.

A Milne smashed his way to a century - 102 not out - with T Smith adding 20 to bring the afternoon to an early close.

J Little (43) and J Ellison (31) stood up for Vandenberg Warriors but Parkes Raptors had them all out for 100.

S. Rayner took 4/14 off four overs, and J Paton another 3/6 off four.

In reply, the Raptors were 4/106 in 13.4 overs with runs to B. Coultas 29, B. Parker 26 and S. Rayner 21.

R. Goodsell was on fire bowling for Warriors taking 2/13 off 2.4 overs, P. Hurford took 1/15 (3.0) and J. Little 1/20 (2.0).

Forbes Inn Magpies also went down to Cambridge Cats in the 20/20.

J. Morrison made 33, E. Bernardi 20 not out and R. Glasson 12 to set a total of 105 for Magpies' 20 overs, a total that took the Cats 17.1 overs to chase down.

Best bowlers for the Cats were T. Yeo 2/33 (4.0), H. Hawke 1/16 (4.0) and Z. Guy 1/19 (4.0).

H. Hawke made 52 not out, backed by Z. Guy with 29 and B. Porter 13 not out to see the Cats to the required 106.

Magpies' T. Hurford took 1/21 off four overs in a tidy spell.

To catch up on Round 6 results from the weekend before.

Kiacatoo defeated Bowlie Tigers.

Tigers were all out for 66, and Kiacatoo headed to the centre to bat 1/67 in seven overs thanks to a top knock from B. Koop with 48. I. Sly took 1/3 off one over.

Condobolin Boomerangs defeated Forbes Battapi.

The Boomerangs set a total of 8/138 for their 30 overs, with a top score of 80 not out to C. Sloane 80.

H. Leadbitter produced a very handy bowling innings taking 4/26 off six overs.

O. Patterson took 2/23 and B. Howarth 2/34 off their six overs each.

Battapi headed to the centre but were bundled out for 66 in 22.6 overs.

S. Nixon made 16, T. Slack-Smith 14 and B. Seyffer 11 but Condobolin's bowlers dominated.

B. Riley took 4/11 off five overs, D. White 3/5 off three and T. Atkinson 3/15 off six.

Forbes Inn Magpies defeated VCR Globe Hotel, after bowling them out for 77 in 20.3 overs.

J. Molloy topped the scoring with 22, S. Bale 15 and J. Wright 14.

H. Hodges took 4/20 off six overs, C. Greenhalgh 3/11 off four and A. Flick 2/12 off 4.3 overs to constrain the run rate.

J Morrison made 38 not out and J McLeish 32 not out as Magpies made 1/78 off 14.0 overs.

A. Roy was the wicket taker with 1/23 for his three overs.

Parkes Raptors defeated Cambridge Cats with the Rayners taking three wickets apiece.

Cats made 96 in 24.6 overs, their top scorers S. Bateson with 21, J. Wright 17 and H. Hawke 13.

A. Rayner took 3/17 off six overs, S. Rayner 3/20 off four overs and B. Parker 2/17 from six overs.

T Nash topped the scoring with 28 as Raptors chased down the runs in 23.2 overs.

H Kennedy added 19 and J Kuntze 12, but the Cats were getting through the wickets.

T. Yeo took a blistering 3/10 in fur overs, Z. Reimer took 1/12 off six and S. Bateson 1/10 off 3.2 overs.

Trundle Ducks defeated Vandenberg Warriors (forfeit).