For the first time in many years there will be both a Raptors men's and women's team into their respective grand finals in the Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association competition.

Spectators will be treated to two days of soccer action in Parkes at the Harrison Park soccer fields this weekend, the women kicking off at 2pm on Saturday and the men at 1pm Sunday.

The Leagues Club Raptors women are the minor premiers this year in the women's competition.

Continuing their dominating form, they took out the Cambridge Hotel Redbacks on Saturday, winning 3-1 and securing their place in the grand final.

This Saturday they'll meet the Coachman Cougars and it'll be a showdown not to be missed.

The Leagues Club Raptors Women's Team have been together since the club started in 2012 thanks to the efforts and dedication of Ben Dawson, Michelle Harmer and Sandra Massurit.

The club has always had a men's and a women's team, making this weekend's grand finals all the more special for players, managers, club stalwarts and supporters.

"Our current team have a mix of players that have been playing with the club for years and new faces this year," Sandra Massurit said.

"We are a very social club, holding events throughout the season.

"The women's team are a great group of people - we get on well on and off the field, having parties and get-togethers regularly."

Get to know the team before they head into their grand final on Saturday:

Makayla Sloane - aka Maka: Maka has a lot of skill in the backs or up front with either a perfect cross or slotting one in from outside the box. If only she was as good at turning up on time as she at playing the game.

Michelle Mulligan – aka Chelly: Chelly plays a major role in the backline with her speed and footwork, she gets a little lost if moved to defending half. Chelly will be keen to make up for missing the major semi finals due to a Bali holiday.

Alison Reeves – aka Ali: In the goals Alison is a gun, not too many get past her with or without a hat on. She can often be heard yelling from the goal mouth, not always game related though. Her singing needs to witnessed to be believed. Don’t give up your day job.

Cordelia Moon – aka Cordy: Her true talent shows when she’s in the back line, if they do happen to get past her, Cordy’s hidden speed soon runs them down. Having shares in the strapping tape company hasn’t stopped her from giving it her all.

Jessice Towns – aka Jess: Not playing the first half of the comp left the team with a huge hole to try and fill in the forwards/mids. Thankfully for the team she missed us way too much to be able to stay away for the whole season. It didn’t take her long to get back in the swing of it.

Ainsley Went – aka Answers to anything: Ainsley is our mid that never seems to be rattled by anything, she takes it all in her stride, even when she’s not able to breathe without her puffer. Ainsley tells you she is a right footer but has a hidden skill with her left foot as well that is often under estimated by the opposition.

Kath MacKenzie – aka Kath Went: Kath brings wisdom and experience to the team, don’t let being the oldest fool you. When given space up the side she will run away with the ball then plant that huge left footer on it for a brilliant cross. She always seems to know where to be when needed.

Halle Brown – aka Left right out: Halle’s our little pocket rocket, first year playing for Raptors she soon cemented her position in the halves with her eagerness to attack and not leave anyone open that came anywhere near her. Unfortunately Halle is seeing the rest of the comp out on the sideline due to a knee injury sustained in a game. She is making a brilliant water carrier.

Katie Schultz – aka which one: Katie subbed up for us in the past from the juniors and was too good for us to let go. Katie has strengthened our back line making it almost impenetrable. With her speed and fearlessness to take on any header, no matter what height it’s coming from. I do feel she may be a little shorter than she was at the beginning of the comp though, this makes her a player that can’t be underestimated.

Kaity Spence – aka No, the other one: Kaity is our Duracell Bunny, she keeps going and going and going. Kaity will go into any position she is put into, even if she has no idea what she is doing there. If she can stay on her feet Kaity doesn’t give up, she does whatever she has to do and everything that is asked of her. One brilliant all-rounder player.

Jade Sole – aka Run Jade: Jade is one of those players who you could easily overlook, the opposition don’t pay her much mind. She is the most under estimated player on the field. When the Maitland Girl comes out, step out of her way. Jade doesn’t stop, she has the ability to be in the right place at the right time. If she gets her foot to the ball, her kick is direct and goes right where she wants it to.

Sasha McGrath – aka Sash: Sasha is a great player that doesn’t back down, she will stand her ground and take on anyone. No matter if it’s in the backs, mids or forwards Sash is a force to be reckoned with. She would be even better if she didn’t keep openly verbalising her mistakes to the ref.

Maddison Spence – aka Maddy: Maddy is our dot shot queen, if we don’t count the attempts at training, is on a 99 per cent success rate. Maddy’s fitness and ability to read the game makes her a perfect player for attacking half/forward.

Teagan Massurit – aka Teags: Teagan is one of our solid players, very much relied on to chase down any break-away player that manages to get through our backline. She has a lot to say on the field but when the whistle blows it’s forgotten. If she could just win the toss once in a comp it would be something worth celebrating.

Miley Montgomery – aka The Grand Final sibling: Miley is our very valued junior player, playing up with Raptors for the first time this year. She is very keen and listens to everything that she is told, she’s very eager to learn more and has fitted into the team brilliantly. Just needing a boost to her confidence Miley is coming up as a very strong player, watch this one.