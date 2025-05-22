As a way to try and attract more females to soccer the Parkes Soccer Association held their inaugural open ladies season launch.

Committee members remember when they started playing soccer the Parkes Soccer Association boasted a strong open ladies competition with up to 16 teams in multiple divisions.

Now Parkes Soccer struggles to field five ladies teams.

"We want to try and attract more females, especially the older women to soccer," the Parkes Soccer committee said.

"We want to encourage the women to get together. The event was really well received and all the ladies loved it."

The committee received lots of positive feedback and are keen to keep the event occurring.

"Next year we would like to try and hold it earlier so we can get extra women who are interested in playing."

This Saturday is round four of a 15 round competition for the open ladies.

If you are interested in playing, it's not too late.

Head down to Harrison Park on Saturday and the committee will help you register and find a team.

Well done to the Parkes Soccer Association committee who organised this exciting new annual event.