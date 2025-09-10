There's no doubt about it, this weekend's grand final in the Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association men's competition will be fast, it will be fierce and it will be close.

For the first time in many years there will be an appearance from both a Raptors men's and women's team.

And it will all take place in Parkes at the Harrison Park soccer fields this weekend, the women kicking off at 2pm on Saturday and the men at 1pm Sunday.

After a narrow and thrilling victory over the Forbes Foxes in the major semi final, the Raptors' work isn't done yet as the two prepare for another encounter in the big dance.

"We played the Forbes Foxes the previous weekend in the major semi finals, we won 1-0 in extra time with Lachlan Hando scoring the winning goal so it was a close game," Raptor player and stalwart Joel Cowling said.

"We will be focusing on the movement of the ball around the pitch, making more passes to make the game easier for ourselves. "This should allow our attacking players more opportunity in front of the post to hopefully get more goals."

Like their female counterparts, they too are the minor premiers in their competition this year.

"Our season has been great, we have had some new faces and many returning faces which has helped build strength in the team," Cowling said.

"We are all mates off the field so each game we play we take serious, but at the same time, manage to have a lot of fun.

"Most of us have played together for many years so we know each other's strengths and we try to work to these."

The Raptors club has been around for 13 years now, Ben Dawson doing the leg-work to set up the club and a men's side.

"Daniel Clark and I started our team the first year the club was made, we have been playing ever since," Cowling said.

"Throughout this time we have been very successful and we plan to keep going for many more years to come!"

Get to know the men's team ahead of this Sunday's grand final:

Lachlan Hando: Leading the goal scoring and also the tally for the most yellow cards for the Raptors this season, Hando will be a key player for the Raptors on grand final day to hopefully lead them to victory like he did in the major semi final.

Joel Cowling: Joely has a lot of skill with the ball but doesn’t have very good time management skill for turning up to games on time. Joely will play a major part in the Raptors grand final and maybe an overnight stay at Harrison Park will see Joely on time for the game.

Luke Nash: Nashy has been a crucial part of the Raptors team for many years, let’s hope he gives the park run a miss the day before and saves all of his stamina for the grand final which he will play a big part in.

Haiden Clark: H being one of three Clarks in the team, he may not be the leading goal scorer Clark but he definitely has a major role in the backline in the grand final and with his super speed, H will be making sure Raptors come out victorious with that clean sheet.

Shaun Bateson: Shauny has missed a few games with a knee injury and has shares in the strapping tape company, Raptors are hoping he can save a bit of the tape to stick it to the opposition on grand final day.

Thomas Bateson: After being a team player and sitting out the major semi final due to numbers, Thomas will be looking to slice through the defence on grand final day. Let’s just hope he slices through the defence and not through his finger again.

Toby Nash: After moving back to Parkes, Tobe has been a key role in the Raptors team with his skill, speed and finishing touch. Tobe will be looking to slot a few in the back of the net to give Raptors that title.

Matthew Clark: Unfortunately due to work commitments and injury, he hasn’t been able to play as many games this year as he would have liked, but if fit and ready come Sunday will be hard to contain once let loose.

Thomas Davis: Arguably one of Parkes' most decorated sportsman if not the most decorated. Can always count on the big fella to turn up on a Sunday. Come Sunday night we will definitely know “who let the dogs out”. Odds on favourite to be last man standing Sunday night.

Daniel Clark: One of the Raptors' originals and the jug king. His jug drinking skills are as impressive as his soccer skills. A big reason why the Raptors have been successful this season, a typical Knights fan taking a trip to Bali with the week off. Will be a key factor in Sunday's result.

Jayden Wirth: One of the big money preseason signings hasn’t got the chance to play finals football for a few years so he is making the most of finally getting the chance to do so. Will be hard to contain if he can work out which of his feet is his preferred one.

Ryan Dunn: A big reason for the Raptors making the grand final and will be a massive part of the boys getting the win in the big dance, with his key saves and plenty of talk from the back, and this will have him in the talks for Player of the Match.

Bradley Parker: The human Harbour Bridge. Creamy has given plenty of teams a sense of false hope of beating the Raptors with his unique keeping style. If given the chance come Sunday to score a lucky goal we're sure we will all hear about it for the next 12 months.

Billy Porter: Big Bill back for a full season after traveling the world chasing his Wallabies dream. Can guarantee he will be in the right spot for little brother Danilo to make him look good. Always reliable to slot in wherever needed and gets the job done every time. Will be in for a big night after paying a small house deposit in fines.

Luke Evans: Longley has created a solid combination with H at the back for the Raptors this year, as solid as an old brick fireplace. Keep an eye on Longley to do full field raids and unleash the right foot of doom. If connection is clean, there’s no stopping his shots.

Danilo Bottaro-Porter: The golden child, Nil will lead from the front on GF day, with his sleek footwork and almost unstoppable shooting, looking for Nil to be a big factor to the outcome Sunday. Nil will look to set big brother up with a few goals (if he can finish). $1.01 favourite for Man of Match.

Tobey Thorne: The best beer pourer in the Central West, Tobey hasn’t been a regular this year which the boys have missed his eagerness and mongrel. Tobey will still be a main character come celebrations after the big dance.

Jake Dunn: Don’t let the pretty face trick you, young Dunny brings that dawg on the field, utility who can slot in anywhere and come away with a Player of the Match.

Aaron Patterson-Miller: Aaron is a force to be reckoned with on the field, any contest he goes flying in at 110%, young Aaron is also looking to go Man of the Match in activities after the game on Sunday.

Max Keith: The wiry veteran who brings a sense of calm to the young Raptors, hasn’t lost a yard of pace from back when he was carving up 10 years ago. If Max is called upon he will go close to being best of field, lightning quick and a motor that goes all day. One of the best to do it.

Blake Medlyn: This young jockey will be a major part in the result on Sunday. When Snake isn’t on the track he’s a dynamic soccer player who’s lightning quick and can finish from anywhere. Look for the young jockey to go large Sunday night no matter the result.