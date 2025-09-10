The Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association is looking for players to join its 2026 Western Youth League representative teams.

Lachlan United is holding trials for both girls' and boys' sides from Under 12s through to Under 16s.

The Lachlan Association covers Parkes, Forbes, Cowra, Grenfell, Condobolin, Young and Boorowa, and is open to soccer players from these areas.

The first trial will be held at the Harrison Park soccer fields in Parkes, on the corner of Nash Street and Eugowra Road, on Monday, 22 September from 6pm-7.30pm.

Other trials will be held in Forbes and Young once dates and venues have been finalised.

If you would like to trial or know someone who would please complete the nomination form https://forms.office.com/r/TE9Gp8FiVy or scan the QR code that can be found on the association's Facebook page.

The trials will be held with the following coaches: U12B - Angela Bottaro-Porter, U14B - Chad Hamood, U16B - Cameron Lawrence, U12-U16G - Danny Bilsborough.

If you have any further inquiries, please send the association a direct message via its Facebook page.