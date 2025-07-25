For two years Parkes Soccer has hosted a six week program aimed at girls to improve their soccer skills, gain confidence, meet new friends and increase their interest in the sport.

"Our aim was to create a friendly, fun and safe environment that inspires and empowers females to play and develop as players and/or as coaches/mentors," Angela Bottaro-Porter said.

This year the program saw 21 girls eight years and over from Parkes and Eugowra take part in the Parkes Soccer Academy for Girls who were coached by Wayne Osborne and Angela.

The program was made possible thanks to a grant from Football Australia from the Commbank Growing Football Community Grant funding.

The girls developed many skills over the course of the program including ball control, passing, shooting, heading and 1v1 through games and drills.

The program first took place in 2022 as Parkes does not have a female-only junior competition.

"When they play in mixed teams, male players tend to be more confident and physical so this program allows the girls and ladies to develop their skills in a friendly environment focusing on improving their individual skills."

The now more confident and skillful soccer players from the 2025 program are Keira, Lauren, Lexi, Chloe, Isla, Elsie, Indiana, Clara, Charli, Eliza-Grace, Maddison, Arrianna, Jazmin, Anabelle, Krista, Matilda, Kimberly, Tamika, Frion, Addi and Franki.

"Comments from parents and the girls indicate that this is extremely important as it provides them a safe environment to ask questions, develop their skills and gain confidence.

"We saw girls grow in confidence to tackle and 'have-a-go' during all sessions. They had fun and learnt skills which they can apply during their games on Saturday," Angela added.

Parkes Soccer would also like to thank Parkes High School who provided their hall when the program had to move indoors due to bad weather.