Eugowra Junior Sports hosted a round of the Parkes and District Soccer Association junior soccer competition.

The Eugowra teams travel to Parkes each Saturday to compete in the junior competition.

Last Saturday the Eugowra juniors were able to show off their soccer skills in front of a home crowd at Ian Walsh Oval.

U6 Eugowra Kangaroos came up against Parkes Lions and U6 Eugowra Bushrangers versed Parkes Gorillas.

U8 Eugowra showed off their skills against Parkes Magpies and U10 Eugowra battled it out against Parkes United.

Eugowra Junior Sports reported that all juniors had the best day playing in their home town and all of them showed the utmost respect to the other teams.

Check out some of the photos our photographer Jenny Kignham took of U8 Eugowra playing against Parkes Magpies.