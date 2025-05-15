Parkes Christian School will be sending three soccer teams to compete in Sydney at the state finals after a successful gala day.

Parkes has hosted the Christian Schools Sports Association (CSSA) Soccer Gala Day for four years now which proves to be a fantastic opportunity for the town.

Steve Hooper, Parkes Christian School teacher and CSSA Soccer Gala Day organiser said Parkes hosting the large-scale event is a big thing for the town.

Around 500 students from Christian schools in Orange, Dubbo, Burrabadine, Wagga Wagga, Griffith, Narrromine and Wee Waa make the trip to Parkes to participate in the day, to have fun and try to win a place to represent Western at Sydney in the state finals.

The day includes competitions in both the primary and high school levels.

From four age groups the winning teams, one girls and one boys team, advance to the state finals.

Parkes Christian School had three winning teams - their open girls team, U15s girls team and Year 3/4 boys team.

Wagga and Narromine also had two winning teams, and Dubbo had one winning team.

"It's a big coming-together of all the Christian schools, they play against other Christian schools in a pretty competitive environment," Mr Hooper said.

"It is a big day for Parkes and a big thank you to Parkes Soccer Association."