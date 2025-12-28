As 2025 comes to a close, Parkes' sporting community is mourning the loss of one of its great all-rounders Laurie Wakefield Senior.

Laurie "Darby" Wakefield of Hillcrest Avenue passed away on 22 December. He was 77.

Known mostly for his contribution to rugby league, he was also quite handy with a hockey stick.

NSW Rugby League described Wakefield as true blue, saying how deeply saddened they were to hear of his passing.

So did his home club the Parkes Spacemen.

All of the Spacemen Old Boys gathered together on Pioneer Oval for a photo on Old Boys day ahead the first grade game, including Laurie Wakefield and wife Dawn (centre). PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Wakefield was signed as a 22-year-old from Parkes by the Parramatta Eels in 1970.

A talented fullback who was small in stature but always played well above his weight, Wakefield had already played for NSW and Country when he caught the attention of the Eels.

He started at fullback for the opening game of the 1970 series against Queensland which saw NSW just miss out 16-15.

He was named on the bench for the second match of the four-game series and came on to replace John Brass after he sustained a neck injury with NSW going on to win 22-8.

Wakefield played 14 games for the Eels from 1970-72 and was considered unlucky not to play more, but was up against champion fullback Ken Thornett, who returned to play for the Eels in the 1971 season.

“He played for NSW, played for Country and represented at hockey as well,” NSWRL director Bob Walsh said in statement published to NSW Rugby League website.

“He was very tough, he was only a short, nuggety type of player but was big on heart.

“He was a good bloke who returned to help out at Parkes once he finished playing.”

Mr Walsh said the NSWRL passed its sincere condolences on to Wakefield’s wife Dawn, family and friends.

Laurie and Dawn Wakefield with some of their family on the Parkes Spacemen's Old Boys day in August. PHOTO: Parkes Spacemen Facebook page

The Parkes Spacemen also shared a tribute to its social media pages on 23 December.

"Laurie was a local legend who played for NSW firsts, NSW Country firsts, Parramatta Eels and Parkes Spacemen," it said.

"We are all very grateful to have seen Laurie in August at our Old Boys day wearing the Spacemen colours.

"He was a true clubman to the end.

"Our thoughts are with Dawn and his children and grandchildren."

Family and friends are invited to attend Laurie's funeral service at Holy Family Catholic Church in Parkes at 10am on Tuesday, 30 December, which will be followed by interment in the lawn portion of the Parkes Cemetery.