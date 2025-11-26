Parkes footy star Malia Morrison is considered among the best women in the west in rugby league.

Now a premiership-winning captain, Morrison led her undefeated Lachlan Under 16s to victory in the Western Women’s Rugby

League grand final on 15 November.

The teen was also crowned the competition’s best and fairest.

Plus she has been named in the Western Rams train-on squad - along with three others from Parkes: Katie Galvin, Leni Constable and Piper White - for the 2026 NSW Rugby League Lisa Fiaola Cup competition.

It's been such a momentous end to 2025 for Malia we wanted to share this special photo of her with her pop Tony Rodgers.