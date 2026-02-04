Western Rams have opened their Lisa Fiaola Cup campaign with a win, with three Parkes players wearing the green and white as they recorded a 20-10 win over the North Coast Bulldogs on Saturday.

Malia Morrison, Katie Galvin and Leni Constable were identified for the Rams squad, along with teammates from Forbes Laila Hartwig and Izzy Nicholson, after an undefeated Western Women's Rugby League campaign with the Lachlan District Under 16s.

Their opening match was played in Queanbeyan and a close contest: the scoreboard reading 4-4 at half time and the teams levelling at 10-10-in the second half.

It was the Western Rams who edged ahead 14-10 with another try and sealed it with a fourth just minutes out from full time.

Western Rams travel to Lithgow this Saturday to take on the Northern Tigers, they then have a bye before the Rams host Riverina Bulls at Parkes' Jock Colley Field on Saturday, 21 February.

Over six rounds, through to 7 March, they'll travel as far as Lismore to compete.

Oakley Fliedner, George Thomas and Lachie Thomas were initial members of the Laurie Daley Cup Western Rams Under 18s squad.

Lachlan Thomas and Oakley Fliedner from Parkes were members of the Laurie Daley Cup Western Rams Under 18s side who were looking for similar results in the campaign, but went down 58-12 to the Central Coast Roosters.

George Thomas had been named on the team's train-on squad last year but unfortunately didn't make the final cut.

This weekend they take on Illawarra South Coast Steelers at Lithgow.