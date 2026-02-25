At last year's West Wyalong Knockout the Parkes Spacemen were one win away from taking out the competition.

At this year's 53rd West Wyalong Knockout, it will be the Spacemen' first hit-out of the season and their chance to comeback from last year's loss.

This year's Knockout will kick off with a blockbuster eight-game opening night on Friday, 27 February and will continue on Saturday, 28 February with finals.

All 16 draw places have been filled for this year’s event, with 11 of the 13 clubs that participated in last year’s knockout returning to compete again this year, in addition to new entrants Campbelltown City, Dubbo CYMS, Mudgee, Temora and Wagga Kangaroos.

The night will open with West Wyalong’s local rivals Tullibigeal-Lakes United taking on Temora at 6.30pm in a must-see clash that will put stars Jaden Kelly and Hamish Starr against one another.

Next up, Peter McDonald Premiership runners-up Forbes will take on Billy Dickinson’s Leeton Greenies at 7.10pm, before the Young Cherrypickers will get the opportunity to parade their new halves pairing of Kane Ball and Brent Hawkins when they tackle Parkes at 7.50pm.

All eyes will be on the 8.30pm game which looms as a potential Orange CYMS debut for Blake Ferguson when they face a highly-fancied Yanco-Wamoon outfit.

Following that, the home side West Wyalong will take centre stage in their first hit out under new captain-coach Luke Clarke at 9.10pm, when they square off with Group 16 side Cooma Stallions.

The action continues with another blockbuster clash at 9.50pm, when reigning PMP premiers Dubbo CYMS play last year’s Group 9 runners-up Wagga Kangaroos.

Defending champions South City Bulls will have to wait until the penultimate game of the night at 10.30pm to begin their quest for back-to-back titles, when they face Macarthur side Campbelltown City Kangaroos.

Finally, to close the night, the Mudgee Dragons will take on the 2024 event winners Woden Valley Rams at 11.10pm.

Finals will follow on Saturday, with the winner to be crowned that evening.

West Wyalong Knockout Round 1 draw for Friday, 27 February (gates open 5.00pm):