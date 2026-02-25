It was a winning weekend for the Western Rams in Parkes with four sides walking away with convincing wins against the Riverina Bulls.

Kicking off the day at Jock Colley Oval was the Western Rams boys sides in the Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup.

Both sides were coming into round four with two losses and one bye, looking for their first win.

The first to take the field was the under 16s Western Rams side in the Andrew Johns Cup with Forbes' Sam Nicholson and Hudson Gunn taking to the field.

Hudson Gunn was part of the Western Rams side who defeated the Riverina Bulls 36-12 in the Andrew Johns Cup.

With Nicholson as winger for the side and Gunn as five-eighth they were able to put together their first win in the competition.

The final score was 36-12 with Hudson adding four to the Western Rams score with a try.

In the under 18s Jett Rudd of Forbes and Lachlan Thomas of Parkes were named as part of the interchange for the game.

Rudd was able to get off the bench and make it count, adding four to the Western Ram's winning scoreline of 52-28.

Both sides will now head into round five with a win up their sleeves on Saturday, 28 February against Macarthur at Kirkham Oval, Elderslie in Sydney's south-west.

Katie Galvin for the Western Rams in the Lisa Fiaola Cup.

Both sides will have their work cut out for them as both Macarthur sides run onto the field with three wins and rested up with a bye in round four.

The third game to take place at Jock Colley Oval on Saturday was the Lisa Fiaola Cup with the dominate under 17s girls Western Rams side taking on Riverina Bulls.

The Western Rams came into their round four match with two convincing wins and rested with a bye in round three.

Forbes' Katie Galvin was first over the line for the Western Rams, with Parkes' Malia Morrison third over the line four minutes later adding another four to the Western Rams' score.

Malia Morrison scores a try for the Western Rams in the Lisa Fiaola Cup against the Riverina Bulls. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

Galvin was over the line for a second time contributing to their third win with a score of 32-18.

Laila Hartwig of Forbes was also a valuable player on the side as five-eight.

Laila Hartwig (white headgear) was a dominated player on the Western Rams side.

They continue their undefeated campaign into round five this weekend where they will come up against Northern Rivers Titans at Crozier Field, Lismore on Saturday, 28 February.

The last to take the field on Saturday was the Western Ram's women's team in their first round of the Women's Country Championship.

They started their campaign off in high spirits with a convincing 56-4 win over the Riverina Bulls.

Parkes' Teagan Smede was in fine form kicking six successful conversions of 11.

Kirbie Mongan of Eugowra was also named as part of the team on the interchange for the game.

The team now look ahead to round two where they will come up against the Monaro Colts at Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan on Saturday, 7 March.

The Men's Country Championships is yet to kick off with the Western Rams men's first round on Saturday, 14 March against the Central Coast Roosters at Carrington Park, Bathurst.