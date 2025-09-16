Ben Lovett has announced his retirement from the NRL, at the age of 23.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs backrower from Parkes sustained a knee injury in the Rabbitohs’ NSW Cup grand final in September 2023.

He's had numerous operations to try and repair the damage, as well as over 18 months of rehabilitation work, but the young Spacemen junior has made the difficult decision to retire on medical grounds following medical advice that he would not be able to return to the level at which he wanted to play.

The news was released by the Rabbitohs on their website and social media platforms on 10 September, and while devastating, it's not the end of the journey for the local lad just yet.

He will now begin a new chapter, giving back through coaching and helping develop the next generation of Rabbitohs.

Lovett made his NRL debut for South Sydney against the Sea Eagles on 25 March, 2023 in round four, a match in which the club celebrated the life of another dedicated Rabbitoh, John Sattler, going on to play three first grade matches for the remainder of that season. In 2024 Lovett won the Club’s Souths Cares award for commitment to his community work, the Bob McCarthy Clubperson of the Year award, and was the Rabbitohs’ nominee for the NRL’s Ken Stephen Medal.

He also won the club’s Jersey Flegg Player of the Year award in 2021.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly paid tribute to Ben, as reported by the Rabbitohs media team.

“This has been a very difficult decision for Ben to make but he has made a mature decision following medical advice that will help him live a better life from this point forward,” Solly said.

“Ben’s dedication to the club since joining us in 2019 has been unrivalled.

"His commitment to his injury rehabilitation has been a model of persistence for his teammates and young sportsmen or sportswomen coming through who face difficult injuries. His resilience and tenacity have been a lesson to us all.

“He has maintained a positive outlook throughout the entire process, he fulfilled a childhood dream in playing rugby league at the NRL level, and he helped deliver silverware to the most successful club in the game’s history in Australia.

“Ben will remain connected to the club and its football program, and we’re delighted to be keeping Ben on board to help the next generation of players come through to serve the club, its members and its community in the same way Ben has done and will continue to do.”

Lovett told Rabbitohs Media he's proud to have represented the club on the field as well as in the community.

“Unfortunately, my time as a professional footballer has come to an end," he said.

“This decision has not been made lightly. Following medical guidance and my rehabilitation journey, retiring on medical grounds is what is best for my long-term health and quality of life.

“I love the game of rugby league and this club, and it has been an incredible honour to pull on the Rabbitohs jersey in the NRL.

"A real highlight being 2023, living out my dream by making my NRL debut and winning a competition with NSW Cup.

“I want to thank everyone who has contributed and played a part in my journey so far, in particular my family, coaching staff, teammates, members and fans.

"I also want to give a special mention to the Parkes community, whose support from day one has meant so much to me."

Lovett said he would have loved a longer career but when one door closes and another opens.

"I had a taste of coaching with the Jersey Flegg Cup team this year and I’m keen to pursue coaching and other opportunities here at Souths," he said.

"I’m looking forward to giving back to the club by helping develop future Rabbitohs.

"The Rabbitohs have helped me a lot in making this transition and I could not ask for a better club to be with as I start the next chapter in my career."