Red Bend Catholic College students Grace MacGregor, Ruby Coote, Malia Morrison and Jagger King are all aiming to one day represent in the NRLW and the NRL premierships.

The young footy athletes have been busy competing in NSW representative teams and touring with development teams.

Malia and Ruby from Forbes were part of the NSWCCC U16s rugby league team at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League competition in Townsville.

Parkes Spacecats player Malia was awarded player of the match for one their games with Ruby scoring a try for NSWCCC.

"I didn't think I would get that, I was shocked but happy," Malia said.

The girls said the competition was very tough up in Townsville but they leant a lot.

NSWCCC went down to a strong Queensland Representative School Sport (QRSS) team in the semi finals 22-10. QRSS went on to win the competition.

Before Ruby headed to Townsville she was in Sydney representing U16s NSWCCC at the Rugby 7s NSW All Schools competition.

NSWCCC placed third in the competition and Ruby said her favourite part of the competition was meeting new people.

Parkes girl Grace MacGregor was part of the NSWCCC U18s rugby league team who also competed at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League carnival at Coffs Harbour.

Grace and the team battled on the last day of competition in a third and fourth place qualification game and the team were happy to come away with third place.

"It was a hard competition but I think we're just happy to finish third because it sets the next year's team up for a better opportunity to make it to the grand final," Grace said.

"It was a really good experience."

Jagger had the opportunity to be part of the NSWCCC U15 Country Development Tour team.

The team played against the Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers, as well as having the opportunity to tour facilities and learn what it takes to be an elite sportsperson.

Jagger said it was fun and tough playing against the Newcastle and Penrith teams as they were people he hasn't played against before.

"Playing with different people, not the same people I play with every weekend definitely improved my skills as a player," he said.

Jagger had the opportunity to tour the training grounds and gyms of the Rabbitohs, Knights, Bulldogs and Raiders, and said the highlight of this experience for him was meeting new people.

Earlier this year Grace MacGregor was part of the Bulldogs Lisa Fiaola Cup side which finished the season as minor premiers and were undefeated with seven wins and one draw.

The team made it to week three of finals where Paramatta Eels knocked the Bulldogs out of the competition with a 22-20 win.

Malia was part of the Western Rams in the Westpac Regional Lisa Fiaola Cup.

The team's hopes of a grand finial were put to bed by the Northern Tigers in the semi final who won 28-12.

These four athletes are looking to improve their skills in both rugby league and union over the coming years with hopes to one day reach the NRLW and the NRL.