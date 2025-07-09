In what is being hailed as “one of the most highly anticipated years in Canterbury Bulldogs Club’s proud history”, 18 year old Elizabeth MacGregor is at the heart of the historic year.

Elizabeth is the youngest member of the club’s inaugural NRLW side in its milestone 90th year.

“This is honestly such a privilege,” Elizabeth said.

“To come into the first ever women’s team for the Bulldogs in their 90th year in the NRL, it's crazy, exciting and such an honour. I’m so grateful.”

After impressing in the Tarsha Gale Cup earlier in the year with the Bulldogs, Elizabeth was a key player in the side scoring many tries over the nine round competition.

"The competition was really good, it was tough but I really enjoyed it. I was with a new team so it was cool to meet new girls and just learn from a new club."

Now she looks towards the NRLW season which is a massive step up, but one which Elizabeth has embraced wholeheartedly.

"The training is definitely more intense and the level up from Tarsha Gale just for the intensity and physicality,” she said.

“It feels so professional, and being around the girls every day builds that team bond. It’s been really good for my confidence.”

Elizabeth made the side for the Bulldogs’ first ever NRLW trial match resulting in a 24-18 win over the Parramatta Eels and says it was the perfect way to shake off the nerves.

“I was definitely nervous going into it but getting through that first game gave me so much more confidence and was my first experience of what NRLW is going to feel like.

“I ended up playing nearly the whole match which was really cool.”

Elizabeth said there has been one moment in the lead up to the season which has made this experience feel very real.

“We got brought out onto the field at the men’s games and they introduced us all individually on the big screen and then we did a walk of honour around the field.

“Just signing all these little kids’ jerseys and stuff was so cool, it was awesome and felt so surreal.”

Joining the Bulldogs NRLW side alongside experienced players such as Tayla Preston and Holli Wheeler has brought new opportunities for Elizabeth.

“I’m looking forward to figuring out who I am as a player and just learning from the more experienced girls who have been in the NRLW for around five or six years now. I want to soak up everything I can from them.”

Elizabeth is passionate about the importance of creating opportunities for young girls in rugby league especially in the country.

“Those chances in the country are what got me into footy in the first place. It’s why I’m here now,” she said.

Despite being the youngest in the squad, Elizabeth said the team dynamic is strong and inclusive.

“It’s obviously cool to be the youngest, but I feel like everyone’s treated the same. The energy in the squad is amazing, it’s serious, it’s professional, but we all support each other.”

The Bulldogs officially launched their NRLW campaign on Friday, 4 July against the Newcastle Knights in a historic double header at Accor Stadium alongside the men's side.

The Bulldogs were able to claim their first victory of the season against the Knights 26-12.

This game marks the beginning of an 11 round season that will end in the first ever three week top six NRLW finals series.

Their next game will be against Wests Tigers tonight (Thursday, 10 July) at Campbelltown Sports Stadium kicking off at 7.45pm.

“I’m definitely nervous but so excited for what’s ahead. I just hope I can make my debut and keep building from here,” Elizabeth added.