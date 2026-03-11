Parkes Pumas' under 10 girls have had an outstanding year on the touch football field being named champions at the Suns Junior Championships and runners-up at the Junior State Cup.

Over a massive three days at the Junior State Cup in Dubbo, the 10 years girls persevered through the heat which reached 38.4 degrees on day one of the competition to win their way through to the grand final.

Their campaign started off with pool games which saw them earn four wins against Newcastle (7-3), Hornsby (9-0), East Ryde (6-2) and Scone (7-1), one draw against Dubbo (3-3) and one loss against Central Coast (4-1).

With their strong results they progressed through to the round of 16 where they came up against Nelson's Bay.

Nelson's Bay was no match for the Parkes side with the Pumas advancing through to the quarter final with a 5-nil win where their winning streak continued.

The under 10 years girls had lots of fun on and off the field at the State Cup.

Up against Doyalson the Pumas were able to put together another winning score line of 8-5, continuing through to the semi final against a strong Wallsend side.

With another win for Parkes in the semi final, 3-2, they booked their spot in the grand final.

Parkes Touch Football said it was a nail-biting semi final and the girls stood strong when it mattered most.

"The composure, teamwork and determination they showed all carnival was outstanding," the association said.

Unfortunately the grand final is where the girl's winning streak came to an end with Northern Beaches too strong for the Parkes side claiming the state championship title 4-1.

The Parkes girls claimed runners-up of the state championship and were the best performing Parkes Pumas team at the carnival.

Their outstanding State Cup campaign ended what was an amazing year for the young side.

In January the girls were the 10 years girls champions of the WSW Suns Rod Wise Junior Championships in Griffith.

Parkes Pumas had a range of age groups competing at the Junior State Cup.

Parkes Pumas' 12 years girls and 16 years girls also performed well in their pool games at the State Cup to make it to the round of 16.

Unfortunately both teams were unable to progress to the quarter finals with Dubbo just knocking out the 12 years girls 4-3 and Maitland proving to be too strong for Parkes' 16 year girls winning 21-nil.

The State Cup runners-up under 10 years girls team included Valentine Karaitiana, Ava Sinclair, Hazel Doyle,

Abbey Lovell, Lola Elliott, Gracie Wild, Isabelle Holmes, Nazzarine Payne, Molly DeMamiel, May Steventon and Remi King.

Their coach was Sam Thornton, Jen Lovell as assistant coach and Carmel Doyle as manager.