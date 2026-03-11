At Parkes High School Marcus Skinner was the one making waves, shattering some of the school's longest-standing swimming records.

Since 1980, S Collins has held the 14 years 50m freestyle record with a time of 28.01 seconds.

Forty-six years later Marcus has broken the long-standing record with a time of 27.78 seconds.

And the record breaking didn't stop there.

Marcus went on to break two of B Simpson's records set in 2012.

The standing record for the 14 years 50m backstroke was 34.79 seconds with Marcus swimming it in 33.22 seconds.

His last record to break was the 14 years 50m butterfly which he saw the distance in 31.66 seconds improving the previous record of 32.65 seconds.

Marcus went on to win every event he entered, including the 50m freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke, 100m freestyle and was also the fastest swimmer on the day winning the top seven boys shootout.

This follows Marcus' standout year at the swimming carnival last year where he broke the 46-year-old record in 13 years 50m butterfly, and the 25-year-old records in 13 years 50m backstroke and freestyle.