WOMEN'S BOWLS

So good to see the two high school teams in competition on the green today.

That’s where the long-term future of our favourite game lies, and the sportsmanship they exhibited is to be commended. More of it!

Substitute “teenagers” for 22 “baby boomers” who were also satisfactory in their presentation and behaviour today.

Ground control have been doing a meritorious job on both greens, renovating both, timetabling in well-timed rain, always presenting the best project for our enjoyment on Tuesdays. Mortar boards off to you guys!

Annie Smith, Cheryl McConnell and Robyn Morgan tossed their backpacks down at the end of rink 6, alongside those of Gwenda Carty, Lea Orr and Kim Evans.

It’s history that the seconds didn’t apply themselves fully, but the game was close all the way, with Team Evans ahead by 3 when the recess bell sounded.

A substitute from Railway received detention for being out of uniform of rink 5, but that didn’t stop his team from enjoying a deserved win.

Irene Trueber/Lynn Ryan/Marja Iffland scored on seven ends to the 11 won by Lil Thomson/Robbie Hill/Merilyn Rodgers, the result 19 – 15 to Team Rodgers.

New student, Marianne Watson, teamed up with Maureen Miller on rink 4, hoping to make a good first impression.

They were scheduled to meet Ann Tracy and Jan McPhee in a Pairs game.

Both teams scored points on nine of the 18 ends played, the difference being that Team McPhee included a 5, a 4 and a couple of 3’s in their repertoire.

Marianne and Maureen were ready for their big lunch at the break.

Lyn Green, Kay Craft and Irene Allen were just thankful that this wasn’t the final sports exam when they faced Lorraine Baker, returning after sick leave, Fran Dixon and Rhona Went.

Points were scored thick and fast, but all to the opposition.

Not a lot of positives for Team Allen; the bell couldn’t come quick enough.

Geography guided us west into the canteen area where we could tidy up and rehydrate.

The probability of the jackpot lucky 7 being drawn seems to grow each week. Rink 5 missed again, the jackpot rises to $160.

There were casual grins on the faces of Fran, Annie, Cheryl, Rhona and Robbie as their numbers were drawn in the 100’s club.

Orders are being taken for blue/white polo “razor” shirts from Byrnes Clothing for our 75th Anniversary shirts. $47 cost.

Pop into the shop to try your size if you’re interested in purchasing a shirt. List at the club.

Next Tuesday is St Patrick’s Day: Green! GREEN! G. R. E. E. N.

You’re invited to wear GREEN mufti and enjoy pancakes après-bowls. March 17.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, March 17, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am.

Wear your GREEN proudly! Newcomers always welcome.