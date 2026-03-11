PARKES EAST PUBLIC SCHOOL

Vivienne Moore has dominated the pool at the Parkes East Public school swimming carnival this year, swimming away with three records and the Elliott Cup, as well as being named a stroke champion and the senior girls champion.

She broke three records on the day including the 12 years girls 50m freestyle, senior girls butterfly and senior girls backstroke all by more than one second on 6 February.

Elliott Cup presented to Vivienne Moore by Stuart Elliott.

At the school's 2021 swimming carnival, the 12 years girls 50m freestyle record was broken with a time of 37.30 breaking the previous 2001 record.

Vivienne swam the distance 1.87 seconds faster with a time of 35.43.

In butterfly Vivienne was 2.78 seconds faster than the previous record with a time of 44.31.

This broke the standing 2021 record of 47.07 which also broke the previous 2001 record.

Vivienne's third record in backstroke broke Elizabeth Stone's 2022 record of 46 seconds which beat the long-standing 2002 record.

Vivienne shaved 1.06 seconds off the record with a time of 44.31.

The Elliott Cup, which was contested by the fastest 50m freestyle students at the swimming carnival, was won by Vivienne by more than a body's length.

The young swimmer was also named one of the Harbidge Cup winners for stroke champions alongside Travis Hodges, Oliver Wilkinson, Tom Wilkinson and Ivy Hawken.

With all her success on the day, it earnt her the title of senior girls champion for 2026.

The remaining 2026 Parkes East age champions are Travis Hodges and Florence Moore junior champions, Oliver Wilkinson and Ivy Hawken 11 years champions and senior boy champion Tom Wilkinson.

Mrs Pam Burke presenting Alexis Gaut with her official new records certificate.

ST PATRICK'S PARISH SCHOOL TRUNDLE

This year's St Patrick's Parish School Trundle swimming carnival saw Alexis Gaut break not one, not two, but four swimming records.

This continues her record-breaking campaign in the pool where she broke two records at the school's swimming carnival last year.

Her biggest record broken this year was in the girls 11-13 years 200m individual medley breaking the long-standing 2002 record by 6.72 seconds.

The original record was held with a time of 4:19.78 which Alexis broke swimming the event in a time of 4:13.06.

Her second biggest record breaking margin was in the girls 11-13 years 50m butterfly.

Alexis' time of 51.43 smashed the 2015 record of 56.13 by 4.7 seconds.

She also broke the girls open 100m freestyle record that was set 15 years ago in 2011.

Alexis beat the standing record of 1:32.84 in a time of 1:29.16, improving the record by 3.68 seconds.

Her fourth record was set in the girls 11 year 50m freestyle.

With a time of 39.62, she beat the 2015 record of 42.37 by 2.75 seconds.

TRUNDLE CENTRAL SCHOOL

An outstanding 17 records were broken at this year's Trundle Central School swimming carnival.

Six of those records were broken by Thomas Sanderson.

The young swimmer dominated the pool, breaking a record in every event he swam in.

The longest-standing record he broke on the day was the 15 years 100m freestyle which has been standing since 2011, in a time of 1:04.38.

He also broke the 2021 record in the 15 years 50m freestyle with a time of 27.60 seconds and the 2023 record in the senior secondary 100m backstroke with a time of 1:19.41.

Thomas also broke two 2025 records in the senior secondary 100m breaststroke (1:27.20) and all age secondary 200m freestyle (2:36.89).

He broke his sixth record of the day in the senior secondary 100m butterfly.

Aphellia Robson was in the zone in the pool breaking four records.

She claimed three long-standing records in the 12 years 50m freestyle with a time of 34.91seconds, set in 2011 and two 2012 records in the junior secondary 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:44.44 and the junior secondary 100m butterfly swimming a time of 1:31.69.

Aphellia also broke the 2021 record in the 13 years 100m freestyle with a time of 1:19.87.

Myall Orr now has three Trundle Central swimming records to her name.

Myall broke the 2015 record in the junior primary 50m breaststroke with a time of 59.18 seconds, the junior primary 50m backstroke in 57.61 seconds which was previously broken last year, as well as the junior primary 50m butterfly with a time of 57.60 seconds which was also last broken in 2025.

Jessica Morgan broke the 2018 record in the over 17 years 100m freestyle with a time of 1:22.06 and the 2025 senior secondary 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:40.94.

Emerald Orr and Mae Robson also added a record each to their name.

Emerald now holds the junior primary 50m butterfly with a time of 1:13.81, last broken in 2011 and Mae claimed the senior primary 50m breaststroke with a time of 57.20 seconds, last broken in 2024.