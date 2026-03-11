Social bowls

Another great mid week turn out for our social bowlers on Wednesday with 22 bowlers making it out for a warm afternoon.

Winners were Gene Rapp and Clive Stibbard with a 14+14 and our runner ups were Andrew Trotman, Helen Clark and Ray Jones also with a good win of 12+11.

Well done to you all. Marble 28 came out with no winners so jackpots to a solid $281!

On Saturday with many bowlers playing Pennants the following day it was a chance to get a hit out before a must win for most grades on the Sunday.

With 12 making it out we had equal winners in Warren Watson and Robbie Hill along side Geoff Leonard and Myra Townsend getting the cash with 13+7. Great work all!

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest.

Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - Bowls and all. The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers.

Any questions reach out on messenger (Facebook) and I would be happy to help where I can.

Club championships

Another major pairs quarter finals were played this week with the ATs in Andrew Trotman and Aaron Thorne coming away with a win over Ben McNaughton and Mike Furney on a wet Wednesday afternoon and will move through to one of the semi-finals against the strong pairing of Helen Clark and Ray Griffith.

Good luck to all and remember we need the major pairs finalised by mid April.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

With only two grades playing this Sunday and being the second last week both grades needed good victories to keep their opportunity to qualify alive and we got half the script right with our 5s winning 2 rinks and the Masterboard to get out of Molong with a 9-1 finish and will now play Cowra in the last round and the winner finishes on top of the ladder so a great watch at home this Sunday will be expected.

Unfortunately the 6s struggled away against Caragabal going down 9-1 and ending their chances to finish on top of the ladder but that sure won’t stop them from giving their all at home against Canowindra to finish the season.

Both home games kick off at 11am. Our 4s are off to Grenfell also requiring a solid finish in the last round to finish on top of their table. Go Railway!

Coming up

Continuing with our Open Gender Pennants and finalising our Club Champions in the Singles, Pairs and Triples we will start to then roll into our Men’s and Ladies Only Pennants so we have a lot coming up before and after Easter and I for one cannot wait!

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about. You won’t be disappointed!