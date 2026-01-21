The nominees for the 2025 Parkes Shire Sports Awards which are presented annually on Australia Day have been released.

Celebrating everyone from international and state stars to our best teams, coaches, officials and administrators, here's who made an impact in their chosen sport last year.

The awards will be presented during Parkes' Australia Day official celebrations in Cooke Park on Monday which begins from 10am.

Sportsperson of the Year

Malia Morrison (Rugby League), Dylan Sheedy (AFL), Annabelle Teague (Bowls), Toby Collins (Hockey), Meg Searl (Hockey), Tom Searl (Hockey), Will Searl (Hockey), Emmie Searl (Hockey), Elizabeth MacGregor (Rugby League) and Madi Barclay-George (Rugby Union).

Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Henry Kross (Squash), Saxon Gosper (Swimming), Poppy Rodgers (all sports), Zali Lovett (all sports), Emrys Cassidy (Athletics), Arlo Cassidy (Athletics), Annabelle Teague (Bowls), Toby Morgan (Parra Athletics), Jett Johnstone (Hockey), Elly Thornberry (Hockey), Archie Daley (Hockey), Flynn Thompson (Hockey), Sam Westcott (Hockey), Patrick (PJ) McPherson (Hockey), Jack Dunford (Hockey), Daisy Rice (Hockey), Tom Rix (Hockey), Grace Macgregor (Rugby League), Max Jones (Squash), Taj Lovett (Rugby League) and Emma Rippon (Cricket).

Team of the Year

Parkes Men’s Premier League hockey team, Parkes u18 Boys representative hockey team, Parkes u18 Girls representative hockey team, Parkes Boars Women’s Rugby team and Parkes Marist U14 Boys Rugby League team.

Coach / Trainer / Manager

Linda Snyman (Dragon Boating), Teegan Rodgers (touch and rugby league), Jack Elliott (Hockey), Grant Skinner (Swimming), Sarah Hartin (Running), Jay Kross (Squash) and Kim Robertson (Athletics).

Senior Sportsperson or Team

Denise Gersbach (Hockey), Casey Miles (Hockey), Amy Thornberry (Hockey), Jane Mattiske (Hockey), Sue McGrath (Hockey), Tracie Sams (Hockey), Maureen Massey (Hockey), Lee Hodge (Hockey), Ian Westcott (Hockey), Graeme Tanswell (Hockey), Dusty Powter (Hockey), Shane Jones (Hockey) and Epi Sadrodo (Rugby League).

Administrator

Denise Gersbach (Hockey), Sally-Anne McPherson (Hockey), Kate Thomas (Rugby League) and Angela Bottaro-Porter (Soccer).

Lifetime Achievement

Greg Morrissey (Cricket).

Referee or Official

Lachlan Reynolds (Touch) and Emma Hando (Touch).

Ron Harrison OAM Rising Star

Noah Jayet (Golf), Sienna Eve Taylor (Performing Arts – Dance), Tori Bennett (Equestrian), Emanual Townsend (Karate), Joselyne Folau (Rugby Union), Harlen Corney (Athletics), Malia Morrison (Rugby League), George Thomas (Rugby League), Annabelle Teague (Lawn Bowls), Emrys Cassidy (Athletics), Huxley Draper (Soccer), Emily Wild (Athletics) and Jett Johnstone (Hockey).