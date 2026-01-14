PARKES GOLF CLUB, by PETER BRISTOL

Saturday’s Results

Saturday the commencement of the BWR Accountants and Advisors Summer Competition for 2026. Huge thanks to Brett and Cathy for again sponsoring this event and for being continuing supporters of the PGC.

Whilst the weather was pretty ordinary for golf with very strong northerly winds gusting to 50kph and the temperature cresting 40 degrees and also with competition from the Elvis Festival there was still 35 tried and true golfers teeing it up.

The event was a Fourball Worst Ball where the worst score of the 2 person team is counted for the hole.

The clear winners on the day where Ian Phipps and Phil Smith (Snr) who recorded a very good 30 points on the day. Both players were striking the ball well and for this cagey pair it is around the greens where they continually save strokes.

They finished 3 points in front of the pairing of Ian Hendry and Peter Bristol. Whilst not contributing much on the front 9 except for stories about Elvis attendance and socialising opportunities Ian did pick up on the back 9 to score some good points.

Nym Dziuba and Phil Bishop toiled hard to amass 24 points to beat home Rob Lea and Ian Phipps (again) by a point.

In the Individual stakes Peter Bristol claimed an early win in the calendar year with his 39 points beating home Tony Hendry by a single point, with Veronica Amor and Rob Hey next in on 36.

Bristol went out in 39 strokes collecting 22 points but faded on the back 9 as the heat and wind made the old legs weaken, only collecting 17 points off his 42 off the stick.

Tony on the other hand was rock solid as he also walked the course also, scoring 19 on both sides and an 87 off the stick. Veronica, playing alongside son Peter, had 21 points on the back 9 and there were fears of her burning up the course on the way in. Rob Hey was slow to start and went out in 40 off the stick and only 16 points, a 9 that did also include 2 birdies.

Obviously, he drew breath and had a good talking to himself at halfway, as he fired on the back 9 with a 34 off the stick including 3 birdies and a 20 point haul.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Hayden Arndell at 287cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Nym Dziuba at 30cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by John Green at 131cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Craig Dunn at 117cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Anthony Riach at 283cm.

The Money Hole was won by Craig Dunn at 117cm.

Ball winners were Phil Bishop and Nym Dziuba 24, Rob Lea and Ian Phipps 23.

Next Saturday is an 18 Hole Medley Par Event - 2nd round of the BWR Summer Cup and 1st round of the Frank Donnelly Perpetual Trophy.

VETERANS GOLF, by JOHN DWYER

Yes, it was hot but not unbearable last Thursday as 15 brave veteran golfers played the first twin-towns challenge for 2026 in Forbes.

With limited numbers no twin-challenge was recorded but that did not stop the talented Forbes "leftie" Ross Williams top scoring with 35 points while keeping it in the host club Bruce Chandler was runner-up with 33 points on a count-back from yet another Forbes rep in newly elected club captain Ken Walton.

There was an encouragement award, that went to yet another Forbes player in Alex Mackinnon who openly stated, “I got 28 points playing 12 holes on Tuesday, a different story over 18 holes today,” the happy chappy commented.

There was some joy for the visitors with Robert J Lea snaring the nearest-to-pin on the 18th, while at the 9th it was the much traveled Bogan Gate record club champion Don McKeowen now playing out of the Forbes club.

Golf this Thursday in Parkes and with cooler weather forecast it is expected there will be enough starters from both clubs to record the first twin-towns challenge for 2026.

Nominations from 8.45am for a 9.30am shot-gun start. Contact the Parkes Pro Shop, 6862 2044.