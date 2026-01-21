Bred at his Billabong creek property at Tichborne by John Davis, the five-year-old mare Billabong Rose unleashed a tremendous finishing burst to win the final event on Friday at Parkes.

Trained for the owner John Davis by Brett Thompson at Gulgong, Billabong Rose, a last start Wellington winner, had Jake Pracey-Holmes in the saddle for the 1200 metres Parkes Elvis Festival Benchmark 50 Handicap.

Winning chances were looking slim in the straight when a long way back in the 12-horse field however Billabong Rose ($3.20 to $2.90 favourite) charged home to win by a long neck from Fruit Of De Vine (Jordan Stiff $19) with a half length to the third place dead heaters Loud (Mathew Cahill, $9) and Box Of Crackers (Mikayla Weir, $6.50).

Well promoted by Parkes Jockey Club the meeting on a very hot day attracted a good crowd, drawn from a wide area including interstate with many of the racegoers being Elvis Presley fans, Priscilla lookalikes and Elvis tribute artists.

Last or near last in four barrier trials in Sydney, Fierce Luva was recently transferred to Brett Robb and first up for the Dubbo trainer won the 1400 metres Commercial Hotel/Kennards Hire Maiden Plate.

Patiently ridden by apprentice Izzy Neale, Fierce Luva ($4.40 to $6) came from well off the pace to score in the last stride from The Bullet (Mathew Cahill, $2.30 to $2 favourite) and Nortoko (Wendy Peel, $6.50).

Unplaced at Orange three days prior to Parkes, the Jane Clement, Mendooran trained Hardyo turned the form around and as a $61 rank outsider and with apprentice Ryan Bradley aboard, led throughout to win the 1600 metres McPherson’s Parts & Service “Memphis Mile” BM 50 Handicap from the second place dead heaters Bill Peyto (Grace Palmer, $17) and Hasime (Jacob Stiff, $2.80).

Well known media identity Michael Dumesny is impressed by the organisation of Parkes races and through Professional Food Distributors became a first time sponsor along with Parkes Courier Service of the 1400 metres Class 1 Handicap won by In The Nic Of Time.frothe Todd Smart stable at Canberra.

In The Nic Of Time (Adrian Layt, $2.45 favourite) led all the way and scored by more than three lengths from Notleanormean (Mikayla Weir, $11) and Pampuni (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $10).

The talented Dubbo based apprentice Jacob Stiff and Orange trainer Alison Smith combined to win the 1200 metres Railway Hotel-Orange Vet Hospital Maiden Plate with Argyle Laird ($2.60 favourite) which swooped in the straight to account for the leader Spectacular Star (Mikayla Weir, $12) and Big Bad Bob (Ellen Hennessy, $17).

A string of good bets were landed when the Gratz Vella, Canberra trained Prophet Time (Coriah Keatings, $6) ran home strongly from midfield to beat Press Gaze (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $11) and One More Thing (Ashleigh Stanley, $17) in the 1000 metres Telescope Tyres-Parkes Real BM 58 Handicap.

Parkes will next race on Saturday, 24 January.