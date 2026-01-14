Social Bowls

Wednesday 7 January, Elvis Week was upon us and so brings the Dry Heat but that didn’t stop a great turn out with a few visitors for the week coming along with a healthy 20 bowlers knocking out a shorten format.

Winners were Trevor Downie and Mark Bentley. Runners Up were Dave Littlewood and Rodney Dolbel. Marble 18 was drawn with margins of 2, 4, 6 and 21. Next week’s jackpot moves to $143.

Saturday 10 January, with the heat we decided to get our Social Bowls knocked out a little earlier this week with 10 bowlers fronting for the 10am start. Winners on the day were Evergreens Mick Dunn, Paul Townsend and Ray Griffiths and R/Up Andrew Trotman and Warren Watson.

Sunday 11 January, we held our Elvis Fun Day with a lovely turnout to match the appreciated cooler weather. A game was played prior to lunch and then heading back out for a final game after some great food was had by most in the club during the break. Winners were visitors in Bron, Mick and local Dave Johnson, R/Up Wazza, Rick and Dunny and 3rd Mark, Danielle and Phil.

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation. Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest.

Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - Bowls and all. The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers. Any questions reach out on messenger or in the comments below and I would be happy to help where I can.

Club Championships

We are continuing to produce some close and exciting matches with our Major Singles deadline fast approaching, congratulations to this week’s winners. Quarter finals will have a deadline of 26 January so if you are still two games behind you are at risk of forfeits, thank you to all that have made the effort to get Round 3 complete but need the next done also please.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit. As always our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

OTHER NEWS -

In the Club

Friday night raffles will be back in force along with our new look joint membership draw from the Services Club and Jack’s Place for great meals on the night.

Coming Up

Chris Dunn Memorial Australia Day – Monday 26 January. 3 Games 2 Bowl Triples – Fun Day with loads of prizes and a great way to remember a very missed member of the club. Don’t forget to wear ya best Aussie Day outfits!

Pennants is only just around the corner so watch this space for some highly anticipated trials coming up.

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about…You won’t be disappointed!