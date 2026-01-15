Girls! Girls! Girls! Social bowls time – It's Now Or Never – pack away the Blue Suede Shoes and find your high heel sneakers, pack your gear in your bowls bag ‘cause you’ll be Bringin’ It Back to the club.

Chuck away those Apron Strings with Confidence on Tuesday mornings when the kitty changes From A Jack To A King.

What a fabulous weekend.

Great shows, popular entertainment, happy patrons at our club, none of it possible without our awesome staff and volunteers. Well done everyone.

Sixteen gals came along to social bowls on Tuesday with the attitude Easy Come, Easy Go!

Brenda Davies felt on the Edge of Reality with her feet on the Green (brown) Green Grass of Home once again.

She partnered up with Maureen Miller and it was a case of Beginner’s Luck as they sent Rhona Went and Marja Iffland away Crying in the Chapel, the score 23–19.

I Got Lucky drawing Michelle McPhee and Lynn Ryan as we three went on to claim Fame and Fortune playing against Annie Smith, Merilyn Rodgers and Betsy Johnstone.

They found themselves in Trouble, losing by 14–5 after a strong finish by Team Orr.

There was A Little Less Conversation on the adjoining rink, and newcomer Cheryl McConnell felt All Shook Up as she played two positions with Janice MacMahon versus Irene Trueber, Kay Craft and Ann Tracy.

The Impossible Dream was realised as the two of them opened-up a lead and remained ahead, taking the game 13–8.

Annie, Marja, Betsy and Ann T went from Rags To Riches winning cash in the 100’s club.

Hard Luck for rink 10, missing out on the jackpot which rises to $90.

Nominations for Ladies Club Triples will open next week, 20 January, for two weeks. Please find your team and nominate ASAP. Pennants names are still being accepted, also names for Open Gender Pennants – details on the board in the hallway.

Australia Day Bowls on the 25/1/26 and a seafood feast on 24/1/26 are being organised for your enjoyment. Names at the bar and in the hallway.

Passing on Just A Little Bit of our combined good vibes to our members who are recuperating in hospital and at home right now. By And By we shall say An Evening Prayer for you all.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 20 January, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45am to play at 10am. Newcomers and visitors always welcome For The Good Times.