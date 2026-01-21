Hockey lovers and first timers alike are being encouraged to grab a hockey stick and get involved as Parkes Hockey launches its Summer Sixes Competition.

Designed to be all about fun, fitness and friendship, the Summer sixes competition is the perfect opportunity for you to try hockey for the first time, shake off the cobwebs before the winter season or simply enjoy a relaxed hit-out and catch up with friends.

Teams are made up of six players keeping the game fast-paced, social and entertaining for players of all experience levels.

Friends, family members and teammates are all welcome to form a team and come up with a name and nominate to play.

To register one player from each team needs to nominate the team and pay the team fee online through the Parkes Hockey Incorporated website.

Games will be played on Friday nights from 30 January to 6 March.

The canteen will also be open with a limited menu, making the competition a great night out both on and off the field.

Full details about the competition can be found on the Parkes Hockey Incorporated Facebook page.