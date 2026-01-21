WOMEN'S BOWLS

Temperature’s gone down a bit so social bowlers’ numbers rose accordingly.

Great to welcome back some fair-weather girls.

Ground Control, namely Brett Frame, put in more hours in the sun than the ladies today. Your work is exemplary and appreciated by all club members. And don’t forget, it’s all voluntary here at Parkes.

While Gwenda showed us how easy bowling is on the practice rink, three games of triples took place beside her.

On Rink 9, Valmai Westcott, Annie Smith and Jan McPhee did not allow their opponents, Lil Thomson, Lynn Ryan and Maureen Miller, into the game. They led throughout and took the crown, 15 – 11.

A similar saga was played out on Rink 10, with Cherie Frame, Lea Orr and Liz Byrne retaining their early lead right to the end.

Their rivals, Fran Dixon, Janice MacMahon and Brenda Davies tried various tactics, Fran even swapped hands and celebrated a toucher with her first left-handed bowl, but to no avail, as they went down 17 – 11.

Now for a yarn about the underdogs fighting back!

On Rink 11, Therese Glasheen, Kay Craft and Marja Iffland were sitting pretty after ten ends leading 10 – 2.

Their enterprising nemeses, Merilyn Rodgers, Ann Tracy and Irene Allen would not lie down and scored on all but one of the remaining eight ends, winning 20 – 12.

Baldy has requested you return the corner flags that you souvenired!

Lucky 100’s club ladies today: Gwenda, Lil, Irene.

The jackpot rises to $100 as rink 9 were unable to draw lucky 7.

Club Triples Championship nominations are open and close 2 February. Nominate your team ASAP.

Round 1 is to be played on or before 15 February.

If you wish to be considered for Ladies Pennants, time is running out. Add your name to the list next week.

All matches to be played at Forbes over the weekend of 11/12 April.

Australia Day bowls this weekend and the temperatures are rising, so check Facebook and the club for starting times.

Looks like next Tuesday will be 42 degrees. Indoor games during the morning and a meeting called by Liz at 2pm.