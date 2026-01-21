RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 14/1

We had a great turn out with 16 locals.

Winners were our pairing of Nev Kirwan and Dave Johnson.

Runners-up were our triples team of Dave Littlewood.

Allan Curteis and Warren Watson. Marble was not claimed so jackpots once again to $159.

Saturday 17/1

Normal time was restored due to the light winds and cooler conditions with a brilliant role out of 20 bowlers.

Winners on the day were Geoff Leonard and Mike Phillips making his return, r/up Pig Phillips and Terry Hetherington and 3rd Stephen Clegg and Gene Rapp

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times, normally being 1pm and we will do the rest.

Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers.

Any questions reach out on Messenger or in the comments on the club's Facebook page and I would be happy to help where I can.

Club championships

We are continuing to produce some close and exciting matches with our Major Singles deadline fast approaching with semi finalists nearly finalised, and they are looking like some great battles.

Semi final 1 will be contested between Andrew Trotman and Chris Harrison and semi final 2 has our very own greenkeeper Andrew Daley awaiting the winner of Phil Barnard and Geoff Leonard.

Our champion needs to be confirmed by February 4 so keep pushing forward guys to get completion done before this date.

Major pairs are now also our focus for completion and have seen a few games getting completed, so thank you all.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Travelling bowlers

Some of our members made the trip to Grenfell on Saturday to be part of their 2 bowl triples tournament consisting of three games, and we were lucky enough to have one of the two travelling teams finish in the prize money with 4th place in Andrew Trotman, Mick Furney and Tony Latter.

Well done to Grenfell on a great day out!

Pennants

We have our Grade 4s and 5s having trials at the club at 6pm this Friday, 23 January and next Friday 30th.

We will attempt to include a local hit-out between our 6s and some local reserves hopefully also.

First up we will be hitting out against our local rivals in the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club and next week who has held us at bay over the last 12 months in the Manildra Bowling Club.

Thank you to both clubs for making this possible, I’m sure the results will make for some lovely banter over the Pennant season and beyond.

Coming up

Chris Dunn Memorial Australia Day – Monday, 26 January. Three Games 2 Bowl Triples – fun day with loads of prizes and a great way to remember a very missed member of the club.

Single entry or teams welcome, reach out to me in Messenger or names welcomed on the flyer in the club.

Don’t forget to wear ya best Aussie Day outfits.

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about… You won’t be disappointed!