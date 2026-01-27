Devoting decades to fostering children’s sport with unwavering dedication has earnt Greg Morrissey OAM another distinguished award.

Greg was this year's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to him during the Parkes Shire Sport Awards on Australia Day.

The award recognises a person who has had long and valuable association with one or more sports in the Parkes Shire.

Australia Day ambassador Dr Skye Charry presented Greg Morrissey OAM his Lifetime Achievement Award.

Before retiring, Greg served as a teacher and sports coordinator at Parkes East Public School, guiding generations of students in athletics, swimming and cricket.

He held key leadership roles including Lachlan District secretary and treasurer, and coach and convenor for Lachlan PSSA and Western Region PSSA Cricket.

Even in retirement, Greg continues to volunteer as a cricket selector, scorer and recorder at school swimming and athletics carnivals, generously sharing his expertise with young teachers and sports coordinators.

He has been a pillar of the Parkes Cricket Association for more than 50 years, serving as secretary of both the Parkes and District Cricket Association and the Lachlan Cricket Council.

He has also contributed as a Level 2 cricket coach, umpire, scorer and committee member, undertaking roles such as grounds inspection officer, child safety officer, publicity officer, Blast Into Cricket coordinator and equipment officer.

Known for his humility, commitment, and reliability, Greg prefers to work quietly behind the scenes, yet his impact on children’s sport across the region is immeasurable, his award nomination said.

Greg’s tireless volunteer efforts have shaped generations of cricketers and continue to drive growth and success of cricket throughout the region.

"His passion for sport and nurturing young athletes make him a role model and an invaluable contributor to the community," his nomination read.

With a service as great as this, Greg's awards and recognitions are many and varied.

He was honoured with an OAM in 2018 for his services to junior cricket and Greg Morrissey Field at McGlynn Park was named in his honour in 2017.