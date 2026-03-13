Parkes U17s set for grand final showdown

This Friday night will see Parkes take on Condobolin in the Under 17s grand final at Woodward Oval, with the match shaping up as an entertaining contest between two evenly matched sides.

The teams have faced-off four times this season, sharing the honours with two wins each.

However, Parkes has held the upper hand in matches played so far in 2026, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling decider.

Under the coaching of Cameron Rosser, Parkes has enjoyed a strong season, finishing with seven wins and just two losses.

The side has shown depth and consistency throughout the year and will be eager to convert that form into premiership glory.

Parkes will be looking to opening bowler Zac Guy to make an early impact with the new ball and apply pressure on the Condobolin batting lineup.

With the bat, Parkes boasts a strong lineup featuring several Lachlan and Western Zone representative players, including Alfie Rosser, Jack Dunford, Eamon Moody and Ari Albert.

The addition of Henry Kross has also been an important boost for the side.

Other key contributors throughout the season include Jayden Kuun, Tom Rix, George McDonald, Aiden O’Keefe, Byron Tanswell and Saxon Guess, all of whom will be looking to play their part with both bat and ball in the grand final.

Good luck to the Parkes Under 17s. The team has played the season in great spirit and will no doubt give it their all as they chase premiership success on Friday night.

Cats Pounce on grand final berth after rain-soaked semi

The Cambridge Cats have secured their place in the grand final after rain brought an early end to their preliminary final clash with the Parkes Raptors at Woodward Oval last Saturday afternoon.

The Raptors won the toss and elected to bat first, but the Cats struck early with the ball, claiming several quick wickets to have the Raptors in trouble at 7/50 on a lively pitch that was proving difficult for the batters.

After several rain delays throughout the afternoon, persistent heavy rain ended any chance of play resuming.

As the higher-ranked side, Cambridge advanced to the Forbes District Cricket Association A Grade grand final.

The Cats will now face Forbes Battapi in the season decider.

A rematch of the qualifying final played between the two sides just two weeks ago.

Both teams have shared success throughout the season, and the grand final is shaping as another fiercely competitive battle.

Cambridge will be looking to captain Zac Bayliss to lead the way with the bat, with strong support expected from opening batter Hunter Hawke.

With the ball, Greg Doyle, Shaun Bateson, Clinton Hawke and Zac Guy have all been key performers throughout the season, combining accuracy and pace.

The Cats will be hoping the quartet can reproduce that form in Saturday’s big dance.

Congratulations to the Cambridge Cats on reaching the decider, and the Parkes District Cricket Association extends its sincere appreciation to Forbes for the opportunity to participate in the senior competition.

Weekend Draw:

Under 17s – grand final – Parkes v Condobolin – 6pm, Friday 13th at Woodward Oval

Under 14s – Duncan Stockcrates v Hazell & Field – 8:30am, Saturday 14th at Grinsted Oval, Forbes

Seniors – grand final – Cambridge Cats v Forbes Battapi – 1pm, Saturday 14th at Grinsted Oval, Forbes