The Parkes Masters "Dishies" team have returned from the Hockey Australia Masters Invitational Tournament in Goulburn as Over 50s gold medallists.

The prestigious tournament attracted the nation’s top masters indoor hockey players for men and women, and served as a key selection event for the 2026 Australian Masters Indoor Teams.

The Dishies were in fine form throughout the four-day competition, going undefeated in their round matches.

The team showcased their skill and determination with an impressive string of results: a 7-3 win, a 5-0 victory, a 2-2 draw, and a hard-fought 2-1 triumph.

Lee Hodge (second from left) landed bronze, with fellow teammates, in the Over 50s competition.

In the semi-final, they delivered another commanding performance, securing a 3-0 win to advance to the final.

Facing a formidable Victorian side in the Over 50s final, the Dishies rose to the occasion, playing structured and disciplined indoor hockey.

Their teamwork and strategy paid off, as they emerged victorious with a 4-2 win to claim the gold medal.

Coach David Mike was thrilled with the team’s consistent improvement across the tournament, crediting their hard work and dedication for the outstanding result.

Parkes’ success at the tournament didn’t stop there.

Local player Lee Hodge also competed in the Over 50s competition, helping her team secure a bronze medal after a series of strong performances.

Adding to the excitement, several Parkes players have been recognised for their exceptional skills and selected to represent Australia at the Indoor Masters World Cup in Nottingham next year.

Congratulations to Lee Hodge (Over 45s – goalkeeper) and Denise Gersbach (Over 50s – midfield) for earning spots in the Australian Masters Indoor Teams.

Additionally, David Mike has been named as the coach of the Australian Over 50s team, with Dishies teammates Lynn Everett, Narelle Richardson, and Kath Boicos also selected to join the team.

Congratulations to the Dishies and all the Parkes players on their outstanding efforts!