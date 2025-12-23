Championship Bowls news

Major Pairs Final

The heat was palpable both on and off the green over the week which featured the highly anticipated Final of the Clubs’ Major Pairs Championship.

Tony Riordan and Mark Glasheen went in as underdogs against the class of Mark Fitzalan and Gary McPhee and majority of the match proved why they deserved their shot at the title.

Tony and Mark pushed the champion duo all the way until the final few ends, always within 3 shots of Mark and Gary.

Mark Fitzalan showed his class on several ends when he turned 4 shot deficits into 2 or 3 winning shots with precision like final bowls.

However, the turning point in the match occurred on the 16th end when Mark and Gary conjured up a 7 shot winning end that put paid to any further resistance from Tony and Mark. Mark Fitzalan and Gary McPhee were crowned worthy 2025 Major Pairs Champions with victory against Tony and Mark by 25 shots to 11.

Social Bowls

The oppressive heat on Thursday affected the numbers, with 16 bowlers showing up for a roll and a spell from the home air-conditioner. There were 4 games of pairs played, with all games finishing after 18 ends.

Bob Freeman and Rob Irving enjoyed a narrow 1 shot win by 17 shots to 16 over Colin Hayward and Rob Lacey. Rob Irving has returned to his previous high bowling standards as he guided Bob to a fast start against Colin and Rob Lacey, to lead of 6 shots after the 13th end. They were able to hold off the comeback from Colin and Rob Lacey to win by 1 shot.

Dave Burgess and John Chew restricted John Ward and Ian Simpson to a single figures total, completely dominating to win by 20 shots to 5.

John Carr and Marty Tighe had a nice win against Warren Bevan and Geoff Smith, winning by 17 shots to 9. John and Marty won the first 6 ends of the game, creating a nice early 9 shot margin on the scorecard, which proved too big for Warren and Geoff to overcome.

Mike Valentine and Bruce Orr staged a remarkable comeback to nearly pinch the game against Mark Glasheen and Graham Dixon. Mark and Graham were cruising with a lead of 8 shots after the 13th end, but were nearly usurped by Mike and Bruce who scored 6 shots over the next 2 ends to then trail by just 2 shots.

They levelled the scores at 19 shots each with 1 end to play. Graham and Mark steadied when it mattered the most, winning the last end by collecting 3 shots, and won the game by that margin, with final score being 22 shots to 19 against Mike and Bruce.

Saturday social bowls were played in very humid conditions as 12 bowlers did their collective best to enjoy 3 games of pairs.

It was great to see young social bowlers in Frasier Beaton and Mackenna McGuire take to the rink when they teamed up to play Bob Freeman and Naomi Hancock.

Frasier and Mackenna provided good opposition to their more experienced opponents and enjoyed their bowls. Bob and Naomi recorded a win on the scorecard by 23 shots to 11, with the real winner being 2 more young bowlers likely to continue to enjoy their bowls at ‘the Friendly Club’.

Noel Johnstone and Brian Townsend had all the answers and consistency in their game against Rob Irving and Marty Tighe. Noel and Brian played too well and enjoyed their win by 22 shots to 19.

Rob Lacey and friend Dave Burgess came from being 4 shots down with 2 ends to play to win by 2 shots, over Mike Valentine and Gary McPhee.

The final 2 ends yielded 6 shots to Rob and Dave who, post-game were fairly well pleased with their come from behind win against 2 good bowlers. Rob and Dave defeated Mike and Gary by 14 shots to 12.