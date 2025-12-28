It's the end of an era in the world of boxing in Parkes, and the Central West, and for all who have trained under Tommy Ward.

After almost 40 years - of which 25 have been backyard boxing in Victoria Street - Tommy's hanging up the gloves so to speak and retiring from training the town's boxing youth.

It's all been voluntary, and largely done from his home gym which at first was makeshift and outdoors.

But it's been so much more than a gym - for most, particularly the teenage boys considered 'troubled' who walked through the door, it's been a place where they've made friends, where they felt like they belonged and felt inspired to do better.

To them, Tommy's Backyard Boxing Gym became their second home.

To them, Tommy's time has been life changing.

The now 69-year-old wanted to wait until the end of the year to make the tough decision to retire in the hope someone would step up and take it on.

"I don't want to see it end or close," Tommy said.

But he said it's time he put his health first and have a rest.

Tommy with some of his original students - grandson and Bj's son Xavier Ward, Joe Van Opynen, Mike Thurtell with daughter, and Brad Moss with son Wyatt. PHOTO: Christine Little Local businesses and a band of volunteers built Tommy a fully equipped gymnasium in 2010. PHOTO: Bill Jayet Local businesses and a band of volunteers built Tommy a fully equipped gymnasium in 2010. PHOTO: Bill Jayet Local businesses and a band of volunteers built Tommy a fully equipped gymnasium in 2010. PHOTO: Bill Jayet Tommy and Jenny Ward had the surprise of their life in 2010 when the Channel 9 television show Random Acts of Kindness host Scott Cam showed the couple their new outdoor area and fully equipped gymnasium. PHOTO: Christine Little Tommy and Jenny Ward had the surprise of their life in 2010 when the Channel 9 television show Random Acts of Kindness host Scott Cam showed the couple their new outdoor area and fully equipped gymnasium. PHOTO: Christine Little Tommy's makeshift gym was outside in his backyard in Victoria Street. It included a boxing ring made of garden hoses, trees for posts and pillows for padding around the edges. Some of Tommy's original students - Mike Thurtell, Brett Hampton, Gary Coburn, BJ Ward, Dave Parker (front), Jacob Brady and Joe Van Opynen. Tommy Ward (front, centre) with his team in June after a few big months of bouts for his students - back, trainer Chris Hancock from Forbes, Xavier Ward, Riley Pizzi, Ace Hancock (Forbes), parent Ron Pizzi; front, Matt Sheen, Nate Harrison, Tommy, Lane Jones and Taj Harrison. Absent - Sonny Newcombe (Forbes). PHOTO: Christine Little Tommy enjoys meeting and hanging out with the children of his students - Brad Moss with four-month-old son Wyatt, and Tommy and Jenny Ward. PHOTO: Christine Little

Tommy, who's originally from Trundle, was an amateur boxer himself, starting late in the sport at age 30 and having five fights in Ballina.

He said he was told he was on the older side but he had heart and appeared to be good with coaching and guiding others.

Upon his return home to Trundle and the Parkes Shire, Tommy started coaching junior rugby league with the Parkes Spacemen and did so for years, as well as boxing at the Parkes PCYC.

In 2000 he and wife Jenny moved into their Victoria Street home in Parkes, which would also become the famous home of Tommy's Backyard Boxing.

Tommy's original gym was outside, in Tommy's backyard, with weight stations, punching bags and a boxing ring made of garden hoses, trees for posts and pillows for padding around the edges. There was even hanging lighting with wires above the gym.

"We trained even in winter - not many came!" Tommy laughed.

"A police officer used to train with us and he'd be over in the corner where the sun was on his back. We had some tricks to get through it."

It was like that until the Random Acts of Kindness television show and host Scott Cam came along, in April 2010.

Sending Tommy and Jenny away on a week's holiday in Perth that included watching Danny Green's world title fight ringside, the Random Acts of Kindness team, local businesses and a band of volunteers went to work to build Tommy an indoor gym with new equipment including new boxing pads, headgear and gloves, and a fully fledged, elevated boxing ring.

"It's character building - they're left alone to make their own decisions," Tommy reflected on his time devoted to training young people.

"And it's like making decisions in life, sometimes they need to be quick decisions.

"Amateur boxing takes a lot of self discipline and self belief. It's life changing."

Tommy recalls one man who came into his gym, his skin grey from drug abuse and his life off-track.

Over 18 months Tommy said he watched this man's life transform - he won six of his seven fights, he got a job and began a relationship.

"It really helped him a lot," Tommy said.

"We have some good kids here. We have some titles and belts but it's not about that.

"I couldn't count how many kids have come through here.

"We had 45 kids here one night about 10 years ago, everyone had a spar that night."

Big impact on young lives

Joe Van Opynen is one of Tommy's original teen boxers who started with him at 16 in 2004.

After finding himself in trouble at school, his parents thought it a good idea to see Tommy.

"After a couple of times I thought it was good, Tommy looked after me and I stuck around," Joe said.

"There were a few of us, we formed a bit of a group and we were all in similar situations.

"They could rock up if they needed somewhere to come, Tommy was always there if they needed to talk, he never charged anything and he supplied everything."

Joe never thought he'd still be sticking his head into the gym 21 years later.

He remembers training in the outdoor gym and how the pararope on the boxing ring would cut into his legs.

"We didn't know what a ring looked like!" He laughed.

"When we turned up to fight nights we couldn't believe all the space we had to move around."

Mike Thurtell who's now 35 started training with Tommy at 14. He's been coming back to Tommy's gym over the last five years helping to train others.

"It was a nice, safe place to come to and be with others the same age. It got us off the streets and out of trouble," Mike said.

"I enjoyed it, the physical side.

"Not many people would work all day then come and do this, and we weren't the easiest kids."

Brad Moss, now 28, lived out of town and started boxing at 14 because others his age were too and he loved it, he said.

He said it was Tommy and "being with the boys" that made him stay.

"They became my second family," Brad said.

Some of the most memorable times for these teens were the weekend trips away to fight, where Tommy would drive them around the state.

"The bus trips and psyching each other up before the fight, the camaraderie," Mike said, sharing his favourite moments.

"Tommy was so good with people," Joe said.

"Everyone was always welcome.

"And Jenny was always taking a back seat to us boys, the amount of weekends she'd miss out on being with Tommy.

"It's all thanks to her.

"For me growing up it's like having another set of parents."

Tommy would also give his time to referee, the fights he didn't have fighters in.

"A lot of the time he was judging and refing - we'd hardly see him, Joe said.

"He was named the 'Grandfather of Boxing in the Central West' in Cowra only a few years ago," Joe said.

Thank you Tommy

At the group's Christmas party on Saturday, 20 December, fellow trainer Chris Hancock from Forbes thanked Tommy for his devotion.

"Tommy doesn't give himself time, it's all about the kids," he said.

"It just shows you who Tom is and why he's been in this game for so long.

"We're forever thankful for that.

"Tom's stepping back but he'll always be part of your lives," Chris told the group.

Indeed he has been, as these teens - now adults - during the party brought along their children that saw Tommy laughing and interacting with them.

Currently there are 10 to 12 members at Tommy's Backyard Boxing, with five of them being serious fighters.

Four had a bout as recently as 13 December at Cowra's charity fight night.

Fifteen-year-olds Ace Hancock from Forbes and Tommy's grandson Xavier Ward had exhibition fights, while 17-year-old Ollie Hayes won his fight and 16-year-old Matty Sheen was stop in the second round of his bout.

Some of the teens will still be training in Tommy's gym.