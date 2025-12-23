PARKES GOLF CLUB

By PETER BRISTOL

Saturday’s Results

Saturday was an 18 Hole 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Parkes Blind, Awning and Tile Centre and our thanks go out to them for their generous support of the PGC, members and guests.

There were 70 players teeing it up in what turned out to be excellent scoring conditions.

The playing surface must have been the place to be as 37 golfers shot their handicap or better which was unheard of in ’25.

Some of the notable scores on the day were Dave Chambers ringing back the years to shoot a 3 over off his 14 handicap on the day – a massive 47 points.

This gave David the Individual prize on the day and sets him up for a promising 2026 on the greens. Mitch Cambourn also shot a 3 over off his 12 handicap for 45 points.

Jayden Kuun made a mockery of his 15 handicap with a 9 over and Kieran Deland having a hit for the first time in a while shot a 79 off the stick.

Given it was a 4BBB there was a need for your partner to be also scoring well and the best pairing was Mitch Cambourn and Murray Jackson who combined to notch up a large 51 point haul.

Murray tried hard to match Mitch’s A grade game and did pull together an individual 37 points as well on the day. Even with this great scoring they had to withstand a countback beating David Chambers and Matt Lawryk who just couldn’t hot back nine score.

These 2 pairings were conscious of the pressure being applied by the big hitting duo of Peter Amor and Aaron Wilkie who stormed home with 50 points.

Tim Cowling and Andrew Bament backed up their form from last week to finish a further point back alongside Stephen and Michael Riley.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Wayne Powter at 307cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Wayne Parker at 190cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Sam Langford (Young GC) 43cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Tim Cowling 301cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Ian Phipps at 125cm.

The Money Hole was won by Jake Veney (Young GC) at 320cm.

Ball winners were Aaron Wilkie and Peter Amor, Tim Cowling and Andrew Bament, Stephen Riley and Michael Riley, Brendon Simpson and David Hodges, Denis Howard and Kieran Deland, Richard Hutchinson and Rod Kiley.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

The hams were on offer and the locals took full advantage in the veterans twin-towns 2-Ball golf competition played last week where Forbes players filling the top seven placings.

Bede Tooth (16 handicap) and David Earl (13) carded an even par 72 to finish seven under on handicap to win the day.

Joint runners-up were Ross Williams (20) and Andrew Norton Knight (17) and Peter Barnes (12) and Alf Davies (seven) who both finished on five under after handicaps were adjusted with the latter pair also carding a par 72.

Thirty-four players contested the event, including nine from Parkes.

Nearest-to-pin winners included Ken Walton and Frank Hanns from Forbes on the ninth hole, the Parkes pair of Rob Lea and John Fowler the 18th hole winners and Neal Herbert from Forbes had the closest second shot to the pin on the eighth.

The encouragement award winners were Richard Hamilton and Ian Ward from Parkes.

The day was sponsored by Woolworths of Forbes and local businessman and vets golfer Les Little.

Twin-towns golf will take a break over the festive season and the competition will resume at Forbes on January 8.