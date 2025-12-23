Social Bowls

Wednesday 17/12 with warm weather and the hint of rain around the corner we had 12 bowlers coming down for our 1pm Social Roll Up.

Winners were John Chew and Bob Freeman 16+17. Runners Up were Dave Littlewood and John Corcoran just behind with a margin of 16+4. Marble 10 was drawn out with margins of 17, 21, 4. Next week’s jackpot moves to $78.

Saturday 20/12 A great afternoon was had with some of our ‘Out of Town’ friends stopping in for a game of socials.

Condo, Cowra and even travelling from Katherine NT for the always popular Saturday Socials.

Winners on the day with an impressive 16+10 were John Chew and Aaron Thorne, R/Up Peter Fisher and Andrew Trotman with 14+16.

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation. Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest.

Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - Bowls and all. The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers. Any questions reach out on messenger and I would be happy to help where I can.

Club Championships

We are continuing to produce some close and exciting matches leading up to the Christmas and New Year period with congratulations to this week’s winners.

Could I ask we focus on our Major Singles as much as possible over the next month as we are at risk of not having a champion by our deadline in early February.

Round 3 will have a deadline of 18th January and at this stage we still have some round 2 matches needing to be played.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

In the Club

This Friday we unfortunately will not have our famously popular Mega Draw due to it being the best time of the year but with that the club will be closed both Christmas and Boxing Day.

The club is open outside of public holidays from midday Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday so come down and say G’day.

Coming Up

A Christmas Bowls Day being held on Saturday, 27 December with over $700 in prize money along with a Lucky Door Ham, A spider being played afterwards along with a mini pool comp to finish the day.

The format will be 2 bowl turn around triples (Three a side) 3 games of 8 ends each. Proudly sponsored by our very generous member in Phil Barnard of Barnard Painting – Names/Teams can be placed on the board at the club.

Chris Dunn Memorial Australia Day – Monday, 26 January. 3 Games 2 Bowl Triples – Fun Day with loads of prizes and a great way to remember a very missed member of the club. Don’t forget to wear ya best Aussie Day outfits!

To all our friends and families have a wonderful Christmas and thank you for all the support throughout the year we appreciate each and everyone that has been part of our success. Stay safe and enjoy!

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about…You won’t be disappointed!